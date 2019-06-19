$1.3 million in Art Sold – a record breaker!

19 June 2019

$1.3 million in Art Sold – a record breaker!

Over 10,500 people walked through Wellington’s TSB Arena doors, snapping up more than $1.3 million in artworks – a record in the show’s 16-year history. A total of 1,500 new artworks are now gracing the walls of homes right around New Zealand, and even as far away as San Francisco. The NZ Art Show has truly cemented itself as a significant event for NZ art, NZ artists and art collectors.

Carla Russell, the show’s Executive Director, is thrilled by the success of this year’s show.

“It’s awesome to see so many people engaging with the art and artists,” says Russell. “The quality of the artwork showcased at the NZ Art Show is comparable to any of the international art fairs. It’s encouraging that 1,000’s of New Zealanders see the merit in attending the NZ Art Show and have the confidence to invest in art and the arts community. Each year the bar is raised even higher and we are proud to continue to meet the demand, delivering on our promise of quality NZ art”.

The show is a firm highlight in Wellington’s calendar and attracts interest from artists and visitors alike from all over the country. It is the biggest show of its kind and with a median sale price of $580, it is accessible and affordable for everyone.

The NZ Art Show is also pleased to announce the winner of the 2019 People’s Choice Award sponsored by Brendan Foot Supersite. Architecture graduate and multimedia artist Chirag Jindal will receive the cash prize of $3,000 for his piece No.05 Landscape Road, from “Nga Mahi Rarowhenua 2018”. This unique piece is an orthographic work produced using an emerging form of laser imaging technology known as LiDAR, often applied in archaeology and criminal forensics, and it uses light as a medium.







Of his experience in the show Jindal says "The NZ Art Show has been a great platform to showcase these new works to a wider public audience. Being there on the gala night, and seeing your work amongst talented peers and established contemporaries is always validating as an aspiring creative, and winning the award has been the cherry on top".

The NZ Art show would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge all those that visited the show, the artists, the sponsors, the friends and the volunteers for helping create such a wonderful and uplifting Wellington event.

Other winners are:

• RT Nelson Emerging Artist Awards - $2,500 each – Sam O’Malley, Vivian Jin, Gerry Parke, Chirag Jindal.

• Signature Promotions Art Awards- Joel Hart and Rosie Ralph.

More information about the NZ Art Show can be found on the show’s website here: https://www.artshow.co.nz/

