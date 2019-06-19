Generous businesses build new website for MfaL

Three local businesses came together to give Mathematics for a Lifetime an amazing gift and we couldn’t be happier!

We’re proud to have launched a brand new website, thanks to the combined efforts of three very generous local businesses.

We were recently the lucky winners of an incredible spot prize: a free

Rocketspark website for one year, but when co-founder Grant Johnson learned more about what we do, he decided to provide the website to Mathematics for a Lifetime, for a lifetime! Grant said,

“At Rocketspark we support hundreds of organisations in the not for profit sector. It feels good to do good and it’s great that our website builder platform is perfect for these organisations. Having a beautifully simple website platform is just the start and we were delighted that one of our Design Partners, The Good P.A. provided design support and Quick Brown Fox developed the content and managed the project for a high quality result.”

The team from The Good P.A of Te Awamutu gifted us a whole day of their time, including the services of graphic design whizz, Leah White, who got things rolling by creating the website template and custom designing graphics. Chantelle Good, owner of The Good P.A, says she choseMFAL to receive their community day gift of time because she was impressed with how we help young people succeed; “Once a year, the entire Good P.A team donates a full day of their time to volunteer with a worthy organisation. We were thrilled to help Mathematics for a Lifetime this year,as they are helping to grow children who will contribute to our community and who may very well become our employees someday.”







Amanda Livingston of Quick Brown Fox Communications in Cambridge kindly donated her time and copywriting skills to ensure the website is easy to read and tells the Mathematics for a Lifetime story in our own voice. She said, “I love that Mathematics for a Lifetime offers educational support, and what the kids receive is so much more than tuition; they also gain self-confidence and the invaluable knowledge that by seeking help, or trying a different method to solve a problem, they can overcome obstacles in their learning and in life.”

Anyone who’s ever created a website will know how time consuming and costly it can be. These three community-minded businesses have given us such a gift, for which we’re very grateful. We will continue to add to the new site now that it’s gone live, so please keep an eye out for updates, news and events and let us know what you think.



