Eric André announces NZ show to Wrap up 'Legalize Everything' World Tour!

Don’t miss the unstoppable Eric André as he wraps up his monumentalLegalize Everything World Tour on our shores this December!



US Comedy Superstar + Delightful Weirdo Will Wrap up His Gargantuan World Comedy Tour in New Zealand This December!

Frontier Comedy is very excited to announce that Eric André will make his New Zealand debut this December! The Legalize Everything World Tour kicks off in Europe and the USA this August before heading Down Under for Eric’s biggest Australian shows to date and for the very first time, a trip over to Auckland! The boundary-pushing comedian will bring his unyielding enthusiasm, infectious energy and surrealist humour to Auckland’s Sky City Theatre on December 13.

There’s no question that the creator and host of Adult Swim’s hit series The Eric Andre Show is currently in the midst of a world take-over. In addition to his massive 33-date, nine-country tour, André is about to make even more of a mark on screens across the globe. With the bizarro-talk show, live-action comedy TV series now in production on its fifth season, his character Kraft Punk has also been given an Adult Swim special, while the mysterious BLARF has locked down a record deal with Stone’s Throw records.







André has also lent his voice to the hyena ‘Azizi’ in Disney’s reimagining of The Lion King not to mention producing, co-writing and starring in his first feature film, the hidden camera comedy Bad Trip. Co-written and directed by his Eric Andre Show co-star Lil Rel Howery, the full-length film follows the duo throughout a prank-laden cross-country road trip. The movie’s New Zealand date is yet to be confirmed, so you’ll just have to get your Eric André fix in the flesh at a live show!



‘André buries keen and hilarious observations in a seemingly bottomless pit of lunacy' 1/2 – The Music (Australian Tour 2016)

'One of the hottest comedians in the world right now, André rips through his stream-of-consciousness routine with balls-deep hilarity' – The AU Review (Australian Tour 2016)

'One of the most off-kilter and versatile comedians on planet earth' – Vice

‘If comedy is the new rock, an Eric André show might be an extra-messy new kind of punk, but specifically that late '70s era where a bewildered mainstream media collided with convention-chucking performance art'

– Los Angeles Times



Don’t miss Eric André as he wraps up his monumental Legalize Everything World Tour in New Zealand this December. Join the Frontier Members Pre-sale on Thursday 20 June for access to tickets ahead of the general public on-sale on Friday 21 June (3pm NZST).

LEGALIZE EVERYTHING TOUR

NEW ZEALAND

DECEMBER 2019

Presented by Frontier Comedy



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiercomedy.com/ericandre

Runs 24 hours from: Thu 20 Jun (2pm NZST)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Fri 21 Jun (3pm NZST)

Fri 13 Dec | 8pm

Sky City Theatre | Auckland, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 TICKETEK (842538)

This event is recommended for patrons aged 15+

Contains coarse language and adult themes



VIDEO: Eric André - Irrelevant Basketball Stories

Just For Laughs Montreal 2018

