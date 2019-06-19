Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Latest funding round pushes for rangatahi-focused content

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Te Mangai Paho

Te Māngai Pāho has published its latest request for proposals (RFP) focusing on digital content that will encourage and inspire rangatahi (youth) to use te reo Māori.


“Rangatahi of Aotearoa are the future of te reo Māori. If we, as a country, don’t engage our rangatahi, the future of the language is bleak,” Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho says.


The government is committed to ensuring basic te reo is spoken by a million people in Aotearoa by 2040.


“Our increased investment announced as part of Budget 2019 is to support innovative rangatahi focused digital content for multi-platform distribution - this RFP is just the start,” Mr Parr says.


Te Māngai Pāho’s aim is for the Māori media sector to be able to demonstrate a tangible impact on Māori language and Māori cultural outcomes.


“While we are looking for new ways of promoting te reo Māori as a living language, we remain committed to working with existing broadcast partners, especially iwi radio and Māori Television, to commission new Māori language content for broadcast and distribution on a variety of platforms,” Mr Parr says.


The funding round closes 5 July with decisions notified by 9 August 2019. More information on the RFP can be found here. Groups interested in applying for funding can do so here.



