Jess Jean is MACKENZIE MCKENZIE in: ICON

VENUE: D4, 10 Garlands Road, Woolston, Christchurch

DATES: 11th and 13th September (Wednesday and Friday)

TIMES: 8:30 pm (Running time 60 min)

Ticket Price: $10

Tickets available from:

www.eventbrite.co.nz / http://comedycarnival.co.nz/

Local Christchurch based comedian Jess Jean, has had a whirlwind but exciting last few years. Jess first dipped her toe into the pool of comedy back in late 2016 after writing and dreaming of silly things for many years. After a successful start in the local scene where she became a 2017 South Island RAW finalist, Jess went on to perform in the award winning line up show “Nasty Women” for the 2017 comedy carnival and then placed again as a South Island RAW finalist the following year in 2018. Jess started off her comedy career performing as herself in a style of observational, dark, batshit comedy based on her messy early twenties, where one of the main highlights was waking up naked next to a round of camembert cheese with a giant bite mark in it.

Jess began her career in the performing arts after graduating from UC with a BA hons in Theatre and Film Studies focusing on theatre back in 2013, and went on to perform, collaborate and learn with Free Theatre Christchurch for a year. Jess continued to work in the local performing arts industry collaborating and helping create projects for the 2015 Body Festival, performed in web series and theatre projects and acted in a project for TVNZ.







After a brief return to UC Jess decided to try something different, and began putting her years of ideas and writing in notebooks to good use and brave the local comedy scene. After a first successful year, Jess began to write and experiment with her infamous alter ego character “Mackenzie Mckenzie” in early 2018, ending with a one night only, preview of the show which would be known as “It’s Mackenzie Country...Obviously”. The show started gaining positive and exciting feedback which led it to tour Palmy Fringe (where Jean received a nomination for best emerging artist), have a Christchurch season and tour NZ FRINGE in March 2019. The show has even in its early stages started a small cult following of “Wacky Macky” lovers, who have attended more than one show and both relate and love the dysfunctional, batshit and satirical character.

Now Mackenzie is back with her first show, renamed “ICON” as homage to both the polishing of the character and a cheeky reference to the editorial, influencer and pop icon vibe which pervades pop culture and social media today. “ICON” is Mackenzie, flashier and brassier than you have EVER seen her before, with her “lit” glitter suspenders from Coachella and her stories of her “carbon free” diet. With a loving tongue-in-cheek, sassy and empowering look at the legend of the “basic bitch” and the myth of female restrictive labels, Mackenzie is here to shake things up, make you think, laugh, cry and tell you all about her journey to “Icon”.

Prepare yourself for side splitting laughter for Macky is here and after just two weeks of going live these tickets are ALREADY flying out the door. Get yours now!

