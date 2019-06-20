Little Unique presents - Art Street Fair

Little Unique presents Art Street Fair, a colourful and vibrant showcasing of Auckland's up and coming talented artists through a temporary outdoor gallery. Something that has never before been seen in New Zealand.

With the aim to present local Auckland talent, Art Street Fair looks to make art more accessible to the public while helping to contribute to the growing creativity that makes Auckland so special.

Taking place outside the Pt Chevalier Library, Art Street Fair will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 10am – 3pm, and will be completely free to members of the public.

Not only will Art Street Fair be presenting some of the most diverse and various artists Auckland has to offer, musicians and performers alike will also partake in this cultural masterpiece.

A wide range of different art mediums from painting, photography, sculptures and craft items will not only be on display for public viewing, but art pieces will also be available to purchase.

Art Street Fair will also include special guest Elena Astakova, who will be running a workshop teaching how to draw like a fashion designer. This will run from 1-2pm and is free for anyone who wishes to partake.

The creative agency Little Unique; is no stranger to grabbing the attention of the public eye. Last year more than 200 people attended the annual Photo Laundry, an international photography exhibition that invites photographers of all skill levels to exhibit their work in an improvised gallery made out of washing lines. Photo Laundry has been part of Auckland Festival of Photography, Auckland White Night and Silo Part Summer Programme.







To stay updated with Art Street Fair check out the Facebook event the Facebook Page and Instagram.

For information on all the artists contributing to art street fair, click HERE.



