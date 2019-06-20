Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Little Unique presents - Art Street Fair

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Little Unique

Little Unique presents Art Street Fair, a colourful and vibrant showcasing of Auckland's up and coming talented artists through a temporary outdoor gallery. Something that has never before been seen in New Zealand.

With the aim to present local Auckland talent, Art Street Fair looks to make art more accessible to the public while helping to contribute to the growing creativity that makes Auckland so special.

Taking place outside the Pt Chevalier Library, Art Street Fair will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 10am – 3pm, and will be completely free to members of the public.

Not only will Art Street Fair be presenting some of the most diverse and various artists Auckland has to offer, musicians and performers alike will also partake in this cultural masterpiece.

A wide range of different art mediums from painting, photography, sculptures and craft items will not only be on display for public viewing, but art pieces will also be available to purchase.

Art Street Fair will also include special guest Elena Astakova, who will be running a workshop teaching how to draw like a fashion designer. This will run from 1-2pm and is free for anyone who wishes to partake.

The creative agency Little Unique; is no stranger to grabbing the attention of the public eye. Last year more than 200 people attended the annual Photo Laundry, an international photography exhibition that invites photographers of all skill levels to exhibit their work in an improvised gallery made out of washing lines. Photo Laundry has been part of Auckland Festival of Photography, Auckland White Night and Silo Part Summer Programme.



To stay updated with Art Street Fair check out the Facebook event the Facebook Page and Instagram.

For information on all the artists contributing to art street fair, click HERE.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Little Unique on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 