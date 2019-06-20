Thomson ready for Timaru Challenge

Christchurch’s Dylan Thomson is ready to take on the latest challenge in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, the Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally, which takes place this weekend.

Thomson heads to the event currently sitting fourth in the standings, only one point away from third place, after a strong and consistent start to his debut season in a four-wheel drive car, having moved from a Ford Fiesta ST for the last three seasons into the Specialised Auto Services Subaru Impreza STI.

The Timaru-based South Canterbury rally made it’s debut in the NZRC last year and quickly became a competitor favourite, although Thomson and co-driver Amy Hudson are looking forward to using the extra power and top speed of the four-wheel drive turbo Subaru this year on some of the fastest stages the championship has to offer. As an added bonus, Thomson is confident the latest modifications to the set-up of the car will have it exactly to his liking for the gravel highways ahead.

“We’ve had a pretty awesome start to the championship so far this year, we came into the season with no expectations but to learn and all of a sudden we’re one point away from the top three, so not getting carried away is important this weekend,” says Thomson. “I’ve got to take this chance to thank all of our sponsors and everyone that has helped us get this far this season, hopefully we can reward them with a really strong run again this weekend.”

The Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start from Caroline Bay in Timaru on Friday night, with crews leaving outside the council office from 6:15am. Teams will take on 12 special stages totalling 196 kilometres before the finish at Levels Raceway from 3:30pm.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Riordan and West Transport Pukekohe, Drew + Accounting, Harrier Signs, Specialised Auto Services, Steelrite Framing, LJ Hooker, Fowler Homes South Auckland and New Zealand, AA Autocentre Hornby, Jivan Produce, Dunlop, Dixcel and Braketech.









© Scoop Media

