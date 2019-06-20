Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thomson ready for Timaru Challenge

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: Dylan Thomson Rallysport

Christchurch’s Dylan Thomson is ready to take on the latest challenge in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, the Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally, which takes place this weekend.

Thomson heads to the event currently sitting fourth in the standings, only one point away from third place, after a strong and consistent start to his debut season in a four-wheel drive car, having moved from a Ford Fiesta ST for the last three seasons into the Specialised Auto Services Subaru Impreza STI.

The Timaru-based South Canterbury rally made it’s debut in the NZRC last year and quickly became a competitor favourite, although Thomson and co-driver Amy Hudson are looking forward to using the extra power and top speed of the four-wheel drive turbo Subaru this year on some of the fastest stages the championship has to offer. As an added bonus, Thomson is confident the latest modifications to the set-up of the car will have it exactly to his liking for the gravel highways ahead.

“We’ve had a pretty awesome start to the championship so far this year, we came into the season with no expectations but to learn and all of a sudden we’re one point away from the top three, so not getting carried away is important this weekend,” says Thomson. “I’ve got to take this chance to thank all of our sponsors and everyone that has helped us get this far this season, hopefully we can reward them with a really strong run again this weekend.”

The Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start from Caroline Bay in Timaru on Friday night, with crews leaving outside the council office from 6:15am. Teams will take on 12 special stages totalling 196 kilometres before the finish at Levels Raceway from 3:30pm.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Riordan and West Transport Pukekohe, Drew + Accounting, Harrier Signs, Specialised Auto Services, Steelrite Framing, LJ Hooker, Fowler Homes South Auckland and New Zealand, AA Autocentre Hornby, Jivan Produce, Dunlop, Dixcel and Braketech.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Dylan Thomson Rallysport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 