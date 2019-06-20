Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

van Klink looks for more of the same at Timaru

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: Klink Rallysport

Christchurch’s Marcus van Klink is looking to take his fourth victory to continue his unbeaten run in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship at this weekend’s Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally.

This season has seen van Klink go from strength to strength in the Universal Plumbing Triple Rotor Mazda RX-8, including climbing as high as sixth overall at the recent Canterbury Rally despite the traction disadvantage of a two-wheel drive car.

The ultra-fast roads that the Timaru-based event is famous for is expected to suit van Klink and co-driver Dave Neill, who recorded the fastest top speed on six of the seven stages that made the second day of the season opening Otago rally.

Last season was the first time the event appeared on the NZRC calendar and it was a happy hunting ground for van Klink, recording a top ten overall result and first two-wheel drive car home.

“We’ve had a pretty much dream start to the championship really, there’s been some really good battles but it’s always nice to come out on top of them,” says van Klink. “This was a really good event for us last year and the car certainly works well on the fast roads that we’ll most certainly come across this weekend.”

The Stadium Finance South Canterbury Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start from Caroline Bay in Timaru on Friday night, with crews leaving outside the council office from 6:15am. Teams will take on 12 special stages totalling 196 kilometres before the finish at Levels Raceway from 3:30pm.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Klink Rallysport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 