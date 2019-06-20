15-year-old Erika Fairweather qualifies for world champs

Erika Fairweather from Neptune took the spotlight in tonight's finals when she swam an incredible 4:09.33 seconds in the Women's 400m Freestyle. Erica made the Fina A qualification time for the 2019 FINA World Championships where she will be representing New Zealand in South Korea at the end of July. Qualifying for World Champs and with a Fina A time as well, that is absolutely remarkable for a 15-year old! Erika also broke the New Zealand 15 Years Age Record with this time.

Fairweather had a constant smile on her face during her post-race interview, "I'm so stoked, I did not expect to go that time!" The whole crowd gave her a round of applause and she said, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in me." Eve Thomas (Coast) was in second place with an impressive time of 4:11.74 seconds. That's almost 8 seconds faster than her time in the morning heats and is also a New Zealand 18 Years Age Record. In third place was North Shore's Carina Doyle who finished in 4:12.38 seconds.

A super close Men's 50m Breaststroke tonight with Mathew Holder from Pheonix Aquatics taking the title. Holder broke a New Zealand 18 Years Age Record with a time of 28.67 seconds. Not far behind him was Eliot Lundon-Moore (Capital) who clocked 28.71 seconds and Josh Pickett (Matamata) who came third in 28.94 seconds.







There was just 0.26 seconds between the first and second place in the Women's 100m Backstroke. Gina Galloway (North Shore) took the title with a time of 1:01.47 seconds which was a New Zealand 18 Years Age Record.

Unfortunately, this was just outside the development consideration time to qualify for World Championships.



Following just behind in second place was Ali Galyer, also North Shore who swam a time of 1:01.73 seconds. In third place was Gabrielle Fa'amausili (United) who finished in 1:02.16 seconds.

Zac Reid (Aquabladz) was just outside the development consideration time for World Championships in the Men's 400m Freestyle when he finished in 3:50.61 seconds.

Lane Stone from Aquagym clocked a time of 3:55.65 seconds, far off the Fina A qualification time and 18-year-old Quinton Hurley (Jasi Swim Club) came third with a time of 3:57.59 seconds.



Helena Gasson (Coast) made a promising swim in the morning heats of the Women's 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:13.99 seconds, which was close to the qualification time for World Championships. Gasson won the title in the finals with a time of 2:15.20 seconds, unfortunately slightly slower than the morning and just outside the qualification time.



Brad Ashby (North Shore) won the title for the Men's 100m Butterfly with a time of 53.75 seconds. Kane Fallows from Mount Eden was so close to qualifying for World Championships in the Men's 200m Breaststroke but was just out with a time of 1:58.86 seconds.

Sophie Pascoe (QEII) clocked a time of 2:25.43 seconds in the Women's S9 200m Individual Medley. This time slightly slower than the World Para-Swimming (WPS) World Record which she currently holds at 2:25.22 seconds. Pascoe also swam under the qualification time for the 2019 World Para-Swimming (WPS) Championships which is to be held in London in September.

Two other para-swimmers swam under qualifying times for WPS World Championships:

Hamish McLean (S6) from Wanaka Swimming Club claimed the title of the Men's 400m Freestyle Multi-Class with a time of 5:33.33 seconds and Chris Arbuthnott (S9) from Ice Breaker Aquatics claimed the title of the Men's 100m Butterfly Multi-Class with a time of 1:03.85 seconds.





