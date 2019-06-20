Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Polish Film Festival screening in Christchurch

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Wellington Polish Film Festival

New Zealand Polish Film Festival screening in Christchurch next week!

20 June 2019

The New Zealand Polish Film Festival will be screening two award-winning Polish films at the new Lumière Cinema at the Christchurch Arts Centre on 28 and 29 June 2019.

Recently screening in Wellington for its fourth edition, the New Zealand Polish Film Festival arrives in Ōtautahi showcasing two thought-provoking and cutting edge films from talented international Polish filmmakers.

The opening night gala screening will showcase the 2018 Best European Animated Film, Another Day of Life from Damian Nenow and Raul de La Fuente. The second night will screen Nina, an intimate and brave story about falling in love unexpectedly, delicately and sensitively told by emerging young filmmaker Olga Chajdas.

Festival Director, Wanda Lepionka said that the Festival will offer an introduction to unique contemporary Polish cinema which has been shaped by over a century of Polish film tradition.

“Talk to any film buffs and Polish cinema brings up many names like Andrzej Munk, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Andrzej Wajda, Agnieszka Holland and most recently the Academy Award winner Paweł Pawlikowski, for his film Ida as well as his Cannes Best Director Award for Cold War. It’s no wonder Martin Scorsese has said that Polish cinema sets a very high standard he strives to achieve with every film he makes.”

Next week’s taster screenings in Christchurch will mark the beginning of the New Zealand Polish Film Festival’s association with Christchurch. From 2020 onwards Christchurch will be a regular stop for the annual New Zealand Polish Film Festival.

“Whether you’re a fan of foreign language films, or curious to experience a slice of European art and culture curated though film, you will be mesmerised and captivated by the Polish films we are presenting at Lumière Cinemas.”

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Wellington Polish Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 