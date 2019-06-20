New Zealand Polish Film Festival screening in Christchurch

New Zealand Polish Film Festival screening in Christchurch next week!

20 June 2019

The New Zealand Polish Film Festival will be screening two award-winning Polish films at the new Lumière Cinema at the Christchurch Arts Centre on 28 and 29 June 2019.

Recently screening in Wellington for its fourth edition, the New Zealand Polish Film Festival arrives in Ōtautahi showcasing two thought-provoking and cutting edge films from talented international Polish filmmakers.

The opening night gala screening will showcase the 2018 Best European Animated Film, Another Day of Life from Damian Nenow and Raul de La Fuente. The second night will screen Nina, an intimate and brave story about falling in love unexpectedly, delicately and sensitively told by emerging young filmmaker Olga Chajdas.

Festival Director, Wanda Lepionka said that the Festival will offer an introduction to unique contemporary Polish cinema which has been shaped by over a century of Polish film tradition.

“Talk to any film buffs and Polish cinema brings up many names like Andrzej Munk, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Andrzej Wajda, Agnieszka Holland and most recently the Academy Award winner Paweł Pawlikowski, for his film Ida as well as his Cannes Best Director Award for Cold War. It’s no wonder Martin Scorsese has said that Polish cinema sets a very high standard he strives to achieve with every film he makes.”

Next week’s taster screenings in Christchurch will mark the beginning of the New Zealand Polish Film Festival’s association with Christchurch. From 2020 onwards Christchurch will be a regular stop for the annual New Zealand Polish Film Festival.

“Whether you’re a fan of foreign language films, or curious to experience a slice of European art and culture curated though film, you will be mesmerised and captivated by the Polish films we are presenting at Lumière Cinemas.”

