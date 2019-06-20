Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Support announced for Justin Townes Earle Tour

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: The Label

The Tuning Fork and 95bFM presents Justin Townes Earle


Support announced for NZ tour


Emily Fairlight


The Tuning Fork and 95bFM are excited to share that Dunedin-based folk singer and poet, Emily Fairlight will play support for Justin Townes Earle's three-date New Zealand tour this August.

Fairlight currently lives in Dunedin and has been composing and performing for over a decade. She has played throughout NZ and Australia and recorded her sophomore album,Mother of Gloom with Doug Walseth at The Cat's Eye Studio in Austin, Texas on her third trip to the USA. The "doom-folk" record, which was mixed at Ben Edwards' Sitting Room studios near Lyttelton harbour (Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Nadia Reid), was released in May and immediately praised for it's "dream-like" qualities.

Praise for Mother of Gloom

"It’s a dreamy soundscape, washing over your senses with slowly drifting vocals and a lush backing of instruments." - Finn McLennan-Elliott - Secondhand News

"...the music, the voice, is ethereal. Dream-like. Draped in a dark, sombre mood they rarely feel to name." - Peter-James Dries - Muzic.net.nz

"Here is a singer/songwriter fully formed, here are songs that breathe and thrive due to the arrangements and the tender playing." - Simon Sweetman - Off the Tracks




Emily Fairlight has a proper folk singer's background: a teenage runaway adventurer in Australia and India, a circus school student who once sang naked at a burlesque night on a whim, a female-friendly pornography-free sex toy shop assistant, a barista and a runner/jack-of-all-trades at a digital visual effects company.

Her vocal style - a powerful quivering vibrato and a stark, haunting tone, teak-hard yet soft as crushed velvet - elicits comparisons to PJ Harvey, Bridget St John, Emmylou Harrisand Cat Power, musicians with distinctive voices and a lyrical ability to conjure a kind of experiential realism, although Mother of Gloom can also hold its own alongside the storytelling of Will Oldham and soundscapes of Calexico.

Justin Townes Earle
New Zealand Tour 2019
with support from Emily Fairlight

August 23 - Tuning Fork, Auckland

August 24 - Blue Smoke, Christchurch

August 25 - San Fran, Wellington

Tickets at Ticketmaster


ends

