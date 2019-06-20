The Irrepressible Wallis Bird! New Album + 1st Single



Ireland’s Wallis Bird has been enrapturing audiences for over a decade with her irrepressible trademark stage show and inescapable live energy. Today she announces the release of her sixth album, Woman, through Mount Silver Records - Caroline International on September 27.

Joining today’s album announcement is the release of the first single and albums opening track, ‘As The River Flows’, Out Friday June 14th.

Excitement around the dynamic artist has built substantially in New Zealand following her debut tour here in March this year. The tour gained glowing reviews, and left rapt audiences in pure awe of her unbridled raw energy and talent!

“Finally, with the stage floor strewn with guitars with strings ripped from them…Wallis Bird brought things to a close with the very lovely To My Bones, begun acapella and then with guitar. By then, the singer had more than won over her first-time Kiwi audience”. Marty Duda

The first single off the new album is as powerfully musically as it is emotionally. ‘As the River Flows’ is devoted to Alan Kurdi, the three-year-old Syrian refugee whose drowned body was photographed in 2015 on a Turkish beach. “It’s dedicated to the incredible souls who faced death crossing the Mediterranean Sea and to the poor little boy, Alan Kurdi who’s drowning broke my heart. This is ultimately a song for hope.” said Bird.









‘AS THE RIVER FLOWS’

Woman, set for release on September 27, is a daring synthesis of Bird’s singer songwriter roots and passion for, among other genres, soul music. The album is eleven songs long but 37 minutes short, pointed and powerful, packed with penetrating truths and flashes of levity. Most significantly, it insists our lives are intertwined with inescapable consequences.

Written and almost exclusively performed by Bird, with regular associate Marcus Wüst as co-producer, Woman is Bird’s transparent attempt to speak out against injustice and counteract apathy through bold, blunt confessionals.

“Like most artists, I’ve probably shirked my responsibilities at times so as not to rock any boats,” Bird confesses. “But I decided it was time to change that.” Her goal now is to animate and agitate.

Bird has toured Australia three times over the last two and a half years supporting the release of her 2016 album, Home, and New Zealand for the first time in March this year. On her recent tours she has played countless shows and festivals, all the while developing a loyal and heartfelt collection of supports, including the one and only Amanda Palmer, who caught her at the Woodford Folk Festival....

“discovery of the year .... Wallis BIRD at Woodford folk festival fucking destroying it…“ Amanda Palmer, Artist

Wallis Bird has released five albums since 2007, performing some 800 shows this past decade, but as someone who surrendered a finger to a lawnmower at 18 months old, the acclaimed Berlin-based Irish musician enjoys an undeniably unique perspective. Wallis Bird has enjoyed two Meteor Awards, Ireland’s annual music prize, mostly recently for Best Female Artist, and her prestigious 2017 German “Musikautorenpreis” (Music Author Prize), and two further nominations for the Choice Music Prize, Ireland’s equivalent to Britain’s Mercury Prize.

At Woman’s heart lies the concurrent urge to tackle injustice and celebrate the good in human nature, themes demanding immediate attention. “I want more empathy in the world around me,” she concludes, “so I’ve started by writing it into my life. I want to fill rooms with these words. I want to hear these sentiments uttered out loud, and for people to get used to hearing themselves say them. Ultimately, I want these words written into their lives.”

And thus, an age-old proverb is once again validated: no matter how hard they try, you cannot keep a good Woman down.



“The sheer visceral energy of Wallis Bird could kick-start an entire economy” (The Irish Times, IRE) “Frank and endearingly tender, a tsunami of emotion… Maginifcent” (MOJO, UK) “It’s her humour and bold honesty that makes Bird so special.” (The Guardian, UK) “The intensity of Wallis Bird’s sound will pin you to the wall.” (Sydney Morning Herald, AUS)



