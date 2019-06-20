Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Java Dance Theatre Presents Chocolate

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:41 am
Press Release: Java Dance Company

Tapere Iti, Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street
9-14 July

It’s time to taste!

Wellington Choreographer Sacha Copland founded Java in 2003 and has just been named the Creative NZ 2019-21 Choreographic Fellow. She found out about the fellowship (joining alumni Douglas Wright and Sarah Foster) while performing in a moving bus in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people with intense traffic. Sacha’s plans for the fellowship are to explore some epic scale site-specific and participatory projects and a few left field ideas that keep her up at night. Before then Sacha will premiere Chocolate in Wellington with her company Java Dance Theatre before taking Chocolate and Back of the Bus to Edinburgh in August. It’s a hectic schedule!!!

Java Dance Theatre (including local violinist Tristan Carter who was recently invited to play in Estonia, cellist Charley Davenport and dancers Emma Coppersmith, Ella Williams and Lauren Carr) bring you Chocolate, the dessert in Java’s delicious Artisan Series. Java’s Artisan Series started in 2011 with RISE (Dominion Post Dance Highlight of the year), followed by The Wine Project and The Creamery.

Wellington’s Tapere Iti (Te Auaha) will be transformed by piles of cacao husks and melted chocolate as Java perform their dance theatre work infused with taste, smell, interaction and live music - and yes you do get to taste chocolate in ways you’ve never dreamed of! Chocolate offers a new and delicious perspective on the transformation of bitter cacao to creamy chocolate. Java’s dancers, musicians and artistic director Sacha Copland have tempered chocolate, poured melted chocolate into bar and wrapped chocolate boxes with chocolatiers as part of their research.



Sacha’s thoughts on chocolate….. “Chocolate brings people’s dreams to life. We play with a delectable amount of anticipation. Rich tones of sultry cello swell just as a taste of chocolate hits an audience members tongue and taste buds. Chocolate is so connected to cravings and wanting more so we followed this to see where it would lead us with the story and the choreography and it’s outrageous! Chocolate is excess, opulence and the whole shebang. It has made me realise that sometimes humans really don’t know when to stop. Wants and desires have a momentum all of their own.”

Java Dance Theatre is in demand – it’s quite possibly the hottest thing to hit New Zealand audiences.” Theatreview
Java Dance are national treasures Dominion Post

Web: www.javadancetheatre.co.nz Twitter: @javadanceco Facebook: @javadancetheatre

Venue: Tapere Iti, Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street
Times: 9-12 July 7.30pm
13 July 2pm & 7.30pm
14 July 4pm
Bookings: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/chocolate/wellington

