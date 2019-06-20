Ha The Unclear Announce 'Embrace the Glace' Winter Tour

HA THE UNCLEAR

Announce 'Embrace the Glace' Winter Tour Dates in Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington + Auckland!

“The songwriting on this album is so strong and unique that many heavy topics are countered with an obscure brand of humour. It is deep, funny, and hugely original.” – City & Sound

“(4 Stars) pop music of deep eccentricity and high ambition.” – Grant Smithies, The Sunday Star Times

"The band are unlike any band you’ve heard before. They weave hilarious tales of anxiety and frustration, give intimate emotion to inanimate objects and raise questions about religion and morality within almost a single breath." – WhotheHell.com.au

Following the release of their second album Invisible Lines in August last year, Ha the Unclear spent the summer touring both New Zealand and Australia, making appearances at festivals like Coastella in NZ and Yours & Owls over on the beaches of NSW.

Invisible Lines has been well celebrated at home with Radio New Zealand calling it “soaring” and the NZ Herald giving it stars, recommending listeners to pair it up with “a warm woolly jersey, a full teapot, some quiet time and a chip on your shoulder”. A couple of prime time performances on Seven Sharp and 7 Days blasted the band onto TV screens across the country, and to cap it all off they scored an APRA Silver Scroll finalist nomination for the geological and biological break-up track ‘Wallace Line’.







The ensuing period has harboured a fruitful creative spell and now Ha the Unclear are excited to poke their head out of the burrow to play a mitten-full of winter shows around New Zealand.

Wrap yourself in a scarf and come EMBRACE THE GLACE at one of Ha the Unclear’s spirited live shows at the party location nearest to you:

HA THE UNCLEAR

WINTER TOUR DATES

26 July - Space Academy / Christchurch

3 August - The Cook / Dunedin

9 August - Meow / Wellington

10 August - Whammy / Auckland

Tickets at - undertheradar.co.nz

Made up of Dunedin musicians Michael Cathro (vocals/guitar), Ben Sargeant (drums), Paul Cathro (bass) and Theo Francis (guitar), Ha the Unclear have been charming the indie world with their off-kilter, guitar-driven pop songs that have seen them tour with Courtney Barnett, support The Shins, The Dandy Warhols and Jeffrey Lewis.

