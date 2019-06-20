Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Miromoda Competition Promises Heavy Duty Fashion Line up

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Miromoda

Miromoda Competition Promises Wellington a Heavy Duty Fashion Line up

The tenth year of the Miromoda show promises to pack a fashion punch as Wellingtonians get a chance to see a selection of competition entrants before NZFW

Miromoda, the Indigenous Maori Fashion Apparel Board is delighted to host its 10th annual fashion design competition and runway show at the Michael Fowler Centre on the 29 June.

Both events will take place in the Renouf Foyer, supported by the Wellington City Council. The fashion design competition calls for entries from people of Maori descent and organisers are pleased to announce the panel will be led by NZ Fashion Week founder, Dame Pieter Stewart, Auckland fashion designer, Adrian Hailwood and Wellington based fashion commentator and broadcaster, Sonia Sly.

From the outset in 2009, Miromoda has been keenly supported by its head judge, Dame Pieter Stewart, who claimed she had always wanted to show international media and buyers something at New Zealand Fashion Week, that wouldn’t be seen at any other Fashion Week around the world. When asked in 2015, what was the most significant thing she’s achieved since founding New Zealand Fashion Week? Dame Stewart simply replied, “that would be Miromoda”.

The trio of judges will select eight designers from a short list of 15 to feature in the coveted Miromoda Showcase at NZFW in Auckland late August. The competition held during the day is closed to the public. In the evening, however, a ticketed public and VIP Miromoda Runway show will feature six established Miromoda fashion designers, and two local brands.



Over the past decade, Miromoda has created a unique opportunity for more than 300 budding fashion designers to enter their annual nationwide competition. Around 150 Maori designers, as well as guest designers of other indigenous descent, have received exceptional experience and exposure by appearing in the Miromoda Showcase at NZ Fashion Week.

The indigenous theme of the fashion runway will be further bolstered by its association with the internationally acclaimed and award-winning indigenous wine, Tohu, which is a Maori owned company based in Nelson and Blenheim.


