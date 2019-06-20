Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tactix Confirm Micourt for 2020 ANZ Premiership

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Netball Mainland

The Good Oil Tactix have named a dynamic and versatile midcourt for the 2020 ANZ Premiership season.

Charlotte Elley, Samon Nathan, Erikana Pedersen and Kimiora Poi have all re-signed with the Tactix, which means they will be able to build on connections already made during the 2019 season.

The news comes a week after confirming the return of defensive duo Temalisi Fakahokotau and Jane Watson, bringing the Tactix group forward with six players locked in for next season.

Pedersen will make a much-anticipated return to court having fully recovered from a ruptured ACL suffered during the Tactix’ opening game of the season.

Replacement player Samon Nathan, impressed in her first season with the Tactix last year. Her ability to play all three midcourt positions was integral in her being contracted for 2020.

The Good Oil head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said it was pleasing to have the core group remaining together going into the new season.

“We are very excited to work with this dynamic group of midcourters. With Kimi and Kana having their first taste of international netball in 2019 and the amount of experience they have gained alongside Charlotte and Samon we can only go from strength to strength,” she said.

Confirmed Tactix players for 2020:

Charlotte Elley, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Samon Nathan, Erikana Pedersen and Kimiora Poi, Jane Watson.

ends



