Bring That Beat Back Will Satisfy Your 90s Nostalgia Needs

Bring That Beat Back Will Satisfy Your 90s Nostalgia Needs Bobby Brown + Bell Biv Devoe on stage together and more

Hosted by Flavor Flav

Dust off your Kangol hats, dungarees, crop tops and bandannas because the 90s are back! MJR Presents and Mai FM are thrilled to present Bring That Beat Back, a tour to satisfy all those throwback musical cravings.

Hosted by your main clock-wearing man Flavor Flav at Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on October 22, Bring That Beat Back will have you busting moves to:

RBRM - BOBBY BROWN + BELL BIV DEVOE on stage together

MONTELL JORDAN | BLU CANTRELL

ALL 4 ONE | YOUNG MC

Hosted by FLAVOR FLAV



Sign up here to register for pre-sale tickets, on sale 12pm on Tuesday, June 25 until 12pm Thursday, June 27, unless sold out prior. General release tickets on sale 2PM Thursday 27 June 2019 from MJR Presents See all ticketing information below.

Childhood friends Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike - now known as RBRM - have joined forces to combine their extensive catalogue of high energy mega-hits and dynamic stage presence. Between New Edition, Bell Biv Devoe and Bobby Brown, there is a near-endless collection of chart-topping smash hit records like “My Prerogative”, “Every Little Step”, “Rock Wit’cha”, “Roni”, “Poison”, “Do Me”, “Thought It Was Me” and “Smile Again”. These timeless tracks have stood the test of more than 25 years and continues to audibly paint the soundtrack of millions of lives around the globe.







Performer turned pastor, Montell Jordan is best known for his huge hit “This Is How We Do It”. Growing up in South Central LA, Jordan found refuge in the church choir where his gospel upbringing shaped his unique RnB style. “Get It On Tonite” and “Somethin’ 4 Da Honeyz” cemented his place in the scene.

Singer songwriter Blu Cantrell rose to fame with her debut hit single “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” a call to arms anthem for scorned women around the world. The song earned Cantrell a Grammy nomination, as did her sophomore album Bittersweet, featuring the huge single “Breathe” with Sean Paul.

If you’ve ever been in love, then you’ve heard the name All 4 One and their timeless songs “I Swear” (the highest selling single of 1994), “I Can Love You Like That”, “So Much In Love”, “I Turn To You”, “These Arms”, “Beautiful As You” and much more. The Grammy-winning group All 4 One is internationally renowned for making beautiful love songs and are back to make your heart melt.

Young MC broke through in the 90’ with his seminal hit “Bust a Move”, which won him a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. His album Stone Cold Rhymin’ displayed his serious flow evident in “Know How”. He also co-wrote some other huge hits, including smash singles for Tone Loc (“Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina”). He continues to write and release music with eight albums to his name.

All of these artists will be joined by your host for the evening, none other than Flavor Flav of Public Enemy. It’s fair to say he’s the perfect host as he always knows what time it is!

Grab your friends, coordinate your outfits and get reminiscing ahead of Bring That Beat Back this October!

RBRM - BOBBY BROWN + BELL BIV DEVOE on stage together

MONTELL JORDAN | BLU CANTRELL

ALL 4 ONE | YOUNG MC

Hosted by FLAVOR FLAV

BRING THAT BEAT BACK

AUCKLAND

Tuesday 22 October

Logan Campbell, Auckland. Dance floor: $129+bf NZD Mezzanine: $99+bf NZD

PRE-SALE REGISTRATION

Sign up here to register for pre-sale tickets.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 12PM Tuesday 25 June 2019 and ends 12PM Thursday 27 June 2019, unless sold out prior.

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale 2PM Thursday 27 June 2019 from MJR Presents Bring That Beat Back is a 18+ licenced tour

© Scoop Media

