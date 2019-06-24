Music, dancing and unorthodox snow sports close Festival

A final day of unorthodox mountain competitions and music at the Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival closed out the 45th annual celebration of the start of winter.

“For the 45th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival we wanted to celebrate its place in our community life while also keeping things fresh and regular Festival goers guessing,” said Rae Baker, Festival Director.

The highlight of the day for many was on the BathHouse Stage, as international phenomenon DJ Tom Loud’s time-travelling, ‘dance-through-the-decades’ audio-visual party concept Hot Dub Time Machine saw families, friends and groovers of all ages singing and dancing on the beach.

“It was a treat to have DJ Tom Loud bring Hot Dub Time Machine to the Queenstown Winter Festival before he heads to Glastonbury 2019 in the UK later this week,” said Ms Baker.

The day started with the annual race up a mountain as dawn broke. The Tour de Cardies 2019 winner in the female division Marion Krogh followed by Alex Brown and Camilla Bury. In the men’s division, Emmit Richmond won in a time of 25mins and 14 seconds followed, just under a minute, by Matt Jeffrey and Dan Hellyer was another minute back.

The Macpac Mountain Bikes on Snow attracted 45 competitors competing on the same course down Cardrona Alpine Resort. Amy Smith won the women’s division with Jo Beacham second and Pippy Shelly third. Jimmy Pollaid, a previous champion, took out the men’s race followed by Nehuen de la Mano in second and Toby Roberts third.







From noon the Festival Village hosted local bands, children’s choirs, a mini ukelele orchestra and the annual Rockformation stage where, perhaps, Festival main stage acts of the future got their start.

The final act of the 2019 Festival was the Queenstown instalment of Audiology’s Mardi Gras featuring Chase and Status on Coronet Peak.

“We’ve had a picture perfect Festival with fantastic snow on the mountains, blue sky days, and streets buzzing with people enjoying all that the Festival has brought to Queenstown at the beginning of each winter since 1975,” said Ms Baker.

