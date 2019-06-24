Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Music, dancing and unorthodox snow sports close Festival

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: Queenstown Winter Festival

A final day of unorthodox mountain competitions and music at the Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival closed out the 45th annual celebration of the start of winter.

“For the 45th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival we wanted to celebrate its place in our community life while also keeping things fresh and regular Festival goers guessing,” said Rae Baker, Festival Director.

The highlight of the day for many was on the BathHouse Stage, as international phenomenon DJ Tom Loud’s time-travelling, ‘dance-through-the-decades’ audio-visual party concept Hot Dub Time Machine saw families, friends and groovers of all ages singing and dancing on the beach.

“It was a treat to have DJ Tom Loud bring Hot Dub Time Machine to the Queenstown Winter Festival before he heads to Glastonbury 2019 in the UK later this week,” said Ms Baker.

The day started with the annual race up a mountain as dawn broke. The Tour de Cardies 2019 winner in the female division Marion Krogh followed by Alex Brown and Camilla Bury. In the men’s division, Emmit Richmond won in a time of 25mins and 14 seconds followed, just under a minute, by Matt Jeffrey and Dan Hellyer was another minute back.

The Macpac Mountain Bikes on Snow attracted 45 competitors competing on the same course down Cardrona Alpine Resort. Amy Smith won the women’s division with Jo Beacham second and Pippy Shelly third. Jimmy Pollaid, a previous champion, took out the men’s race followed by Nehuen de la Mano in second and Toby Roberts third.



From noon the Festival Village hosted local bands, children’s choirs, a mini ukelele orchestra and the annual Rockformation stage where, perhaps, Festival main stage acts of the future got their start.

The final act of the 2019 Festival was the Queenstown instalment of Audiology’s Mardi Gras featuring Chase and Status on Coronet Peak.

“We’ve had a picture perfect Festival with fantastic snow on the mountains, blue sky days, and streets buzzing with people enjoying all that the Festival has brought to Queenstown at the beginning of each winter since 1975,” said Ms Baker.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Queenstown Winter Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 