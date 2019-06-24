Burlesque Queen Dita Von Teese announces first-ever NZ tour

The ever-dazzling International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, is set to visit New Zealand this December with the most lavish touring burlesque show in history with her all-new revue, DITA VON TEESE: GLAMONATRIX.

This will be the first time Dita has toured New Zealand, much to the delight of eagerly awaiting fans, and follows two previous sold out runs in Australia.

Dita will be at The Civic in Auckland on December 13; The Opera House in Wellington on December 15 and the Isaac Theatre in Christchurch on December 18. Tickets available on June 28 at 2pm, from www.tegdainty.com.

The Glamonatrix burlesque revue takes audiences on a stunning visual journey with one show-stopping performance after another. The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Dita and the cast, with costumes created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, burlesque icon Catherine D’Lish, Brooke Brothers and more. Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke footwear by Christian Louboutin.







The “Glamonatrix” tour boasts no less than four spectacular all-new acts for Dita, each one more lavish than the last. Smothered in Swarovski crystal, she reinvents the classic burlesque “surprise cake” routine with a massive bejeweled cake, freshly served with a delightful whimsicality. For the jaw-dropping “Lipteese” number, Dita evokes a John Willie retro-fetish dream, riding her giant sparkling lipstick to energetic remixes from her album by French artist Sebastien Tellier and Australian electronic dance artist Andrew Armstrong of the band Monarchy. In another new act, this raven-tressed Glamonatrix will titillate as a big cat tamer in an erotic twist on vintage circus chic, wielding a crystallized whip while wearing a sparkling Hussar style suit (decorated with well-earned jeweled medals for excellence in striptease, of course!) Fans can also look forward to a thrilling update of her famous martini glass performed with an ensemble cast. Dita will be joined by the most revered performers in burlesque debuting exciting new acts for this tour, including Dirty Martini and Australian star Zelia Rose.

The Glamonatrix tour follows Dita’s “The Art of the Teese” which is the most successful burlesque tour of all time, playing to sold out theatres in cities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. “The Art of the Teese” was a triumphant introduction of Dita’s full-length revue to Europe. This sensational tour sold out five nights at The London Palladium, graced the stages of opulent historic theatres, with even the Royals in attendance at the Opera Garnier in Monaco.



“With the success of my last tour of Europe, I came home more inspired than ever and got straight into building new acts. I am coming back with an even bigger show than I’ve ever toured with before. Being in these historic theatres with audiences coming dressed to the nines, creates this incredible atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own power and confidence, embracing sensuality and encouraging others to do the same in their own lives. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new “Glamonatrix” show embraces all of these qualities,” says Dita.



She continues, "I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others. I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

The Glamonatrix show is a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease that celebrates diverse beauty. Far from being a typical burlesque show, Dita elevates and modernises the classic 1940’s variety show, with both male and female forms glorified in a body-positive way that inspires and uplifts.

Always ahead of the curve, Dita’s casting has consistently been inclusive, diverse, and multi-faceted, showcasing the talents of male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world to create a body-positive, celebratory show like no other.

As the consummate performer in modern burlesque, Dita’s exhilarating live shows are world-renowned and draw fans from every corner of the globe. With over a million tickets sold, and an unprecedented quality of production in burlesque, it is clear why Von Teese’s self-produced tours are the gold standard of the modern burlesque revival, with devoted fans that include A-list celebrities.

“With a fan club that includes Marc Jacobs, Elton John, and Christian Louboutin, Dita Von Teese is giving burlesque a sweetly seductive second life, and more than a touch of class.” - Vanity Fair

“Dita has raised burlesque to the rank of a chic, glamorous and popular art, she is the most Parisian of all the Americans. Watching her show I felt that she undresses just to be better dressed. It’s like fireworks of creativity and crystals! It’s a must see.” - Jean Paul Gaultier

“Dita Von Teese is the undisputed Queen of Burlesque. Her shows epitomize Glamour, beauty, and elegance. The colors the panache, the otherworldly visual of her performance is unparalleled! She is a global phenomenon, the ultimate in style entertainment! I loved it!” -Philip Treacy

“The past lives in the present….magical!” -Steven Spielberg

DITA VON TEESE: GLAMONATRIX TOUR DATES:

**Public On-Sale Tickets available on June 28th at 2:00pm (local time) from www.tegdainty.com.

December 13, 2019 Auckland The Civic

December 15, 2019 Wellington The Opera House

December 18, 2019 Christchurch Isaac Theatre

For additional information on the tour and ticketing, please visit: Dita.net/shows

Dita Von Teese – Taking audiences on a journey into fantasy and spectacle, Dita is renowned for her ornate sets and dazzling haute- couture performance costumes adorned with hundreds of thousands of Swarovski crystals. This “Burlesque Superheroine” (Vanity Fair) determines every aspect of her burlesque shows from the sets and costumes, to the music and lighting. She has also been celebrated for her distinct sense of style and remains on top of “Best Dressed” lists internationally. Beyond her live performances, Dita has curated her brand across multiple platforms including her own lingerie line, fragrances, eyewear, gloves and stockings. In addition, Von Teese is the New York Times Best-Selling author of her highly accredited beauty book, "Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour.”



For more information on @ditavonteese visit:

Instagram / Twitter / Facebook

© Scoop Media

