Celebrate Nelson Mandela Int'l Day at Eden Park

On Thursday the 18th of July people from across the globe will honour the incredible life of one of the most famous and admired leaders of freedom – Nelson Mandela, on the date of his birth. This year, Auckland can celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day at Eden Park with the Freedom Food Truck Festival and the late-night opening of the brand-new world class exhibition Mandela My Life: The Official Exhibition, as part of Elemental AKL, Auckland’s newest winter festival.

Aucklanders are lucky to have the opportunity to mark this prestigious day with a visit to Eden Park to appreciate the hope that his story still generates today. “The power of any exhibition is to be able to find people who will not only find themselves in the story but find new meanings to their lives so that they can change other people’s lives.” – Sello Hatang, Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The celebration starts outside with freedom colours lighting up the iconic exterior of Eden Park to acknowledge and celebrate diversity, while a plethora of delicious street food will be available offering audiences a great range of culinary treats from around the globe.

It’s then time to step inside to the Hall of Legends for a special late-night opening of the incredible Mandela My Life: The Official Exhibition. The perfect accompaniment to the Freedom Food Truck Festival, the exhibition features over 200 original artefacts, documents, personal items and artworks from The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Nelson Mandela’s private collection. This is the most comprehensive collection ever to be shown outside of South Africa.







This special evening at Eden Park will have real meaning to New Zealanders due to the nation’s special connection to Nelson Mandela. The high-profile protests of the 1981 Springbok tour are very much a part of our young nation’s cultural heritage and his subsequent visit in 1995 touched the hearts and minds of many. ‘Nelson Mandela had a profound impact on New Zealand. His struggle against apartheid was supported in New Zealand through a mass protest movement that opposed sporting contact between our countries, culminating in major protest events in 1981.’ Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern - 2018 Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

To honour this special day tickets to the Mandela My Life: The Official Exhibition will be available for $10 during the duration of the Freedom Food Truck Festival.

TEG Live and Eden Park in association with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), is proud to be part of Elemental AKL.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2019 at Eden Park:

Walters Avenue, Kingsland, Auckland

Freedom Food Truck Festival: NO ENTRY FEE

Mandela My Life: The Official Exhibition.

To purchase your $10 tickets, please select 18 July, then select the 5pm – 8pm session time. Book at Ticketek





