24 June 2019



EIT Institute of Sport & Health Open Day – Not One to Miss

With an open day set for Sunday 7 July at 10am, Hawke’s Bay locals will get their first chance to explore the new EIT Institute of Sport & Health.

The $15m facility, based at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings, will be the hub from which the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust will help drive transformational change throughout the region.

Trust Chair, Sir Graeme Avery is looking forward to showcasing what’s inside the doors and how this will support the delivery of one bold and ambitious vision.

“The EIT Institute of Sport & Health has been built to support our quest of helping Hawke’s Bay people live longer healthier lives, as well as developing local sporting talent.

“With doors officially opening to the public on July 8, we wanted to share this remarkable new community asset with those who stand to benefit from it and give them an opportunity to learn more about what the Trust is working to achieve for its communities.”

Running from 10am until 2pm, people will have the chance to tour through the facility, and see a range of activities in action, with commentary from the wider Trust team at various points of interest.

“We want to give people a sneak peek of this new world-class facility in full – as there is a lot to it.”

Tours will cover the PAK’nSAVE Hastings Indoor Sports Centre, the Royston Hospital Health & Fitness Gym, EIT’s research and teaching facilities, the new multi-disciplinary Sport & Health Clinic and conference facilities.







The onsite café, 13th Stag, will also be open for business.

Key activities on display;

PAK’nSAVE Hastings Indoor Sports Centre



1. A Hawke’s Bay Netball representative team training in action on the multi-sports court.

2. Pickleball demonstration – with the chance to give it a go. Pickleball is a sport growing in popularity, and one for any age or fitness level.

3. Pole vault training session on the indoor athletics track.

4. Weightlifting club training session over in the new Sports Performance gym, staffed by some of the regions most qualified Strength and Conditioning Coaches.

5. The Trust’s Athlete Development training programmes in action.

6. ProTrainer demonstration – with the chance to give it a go. Unique in Hawke’s Bay, the ProTrainer is a unique integrative training tool to aid cognitive thinking, reaction speed and memory to sharpen sports performance and decision making. It can also be used to help with certain neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. (visit https://www.smartfit.rocks/products/smartfit-protrainer for more information)

Royston Hospital Health & Fitness Gym

A chance to check out the brand-new community gym, with Coaches on hand to answer any questions and opportunities to discuss membership options and sign up.



EIT Sports Science Lab and Teaching Rooms

A “show and tell” style opportunity where EIT staff will be onsite to provide insight into the programmes they will be running from the facility and what these involve.

Sport & Health Clinic

A team of practitioners whom will be based at the facility will be there to explain the various services and expertise people can access from the new purpose-built Sport & Health Clinic.

Conference facilities

Complete with two conference rooms overlooking the outdoor athletic track, the open day will provide a unique opportunity for people to look inside these and get an idea of how they could be of use for any future events, meetings, conferences etc.

“Mark the date in your calendars as it will be a worthwhile Sunday activity,” says Sir Graeme.

“On behalf of the Trust I very much look forward to welcoming people inside Hawke’s Bay’s new premier destination for sport and health.”

