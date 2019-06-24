Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ House & Garden turns 25

Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: NZ House and Garden

Top-selling magazine NZ House & Garden turns 25 this year. Since 1994, the magazine has delivered nearly 300 issues, featured thousands of New Zealand’s most exceptional houses and gardens, and talked to passionate homeowners and gardeners throughout the country.

Soon after its first issue, NZ House & Garden became the top-selling title in its category and has retained this premium position ever since. Today, it’s read by nearly half a million people every month.

The magazine prides itself on taking readers inside some truly awe-inspiring homes throughout the past 25 years. There have been lavish baroque-style mansions, Italianate villas, architectural show-stoppers, comforting country-style interiors and divinely renovated older homes. There have been some highly unusual homes – one clad in mirrors, another that looks like a spaceship with honeycomb windows, and a brand new castle. And let’s not forget the sweeping country gardens, clever courtyards and flowers galore.

NZ House & Garden regularly predicts interior trends before they become mainstream. Twenty-five years ago the magazine pages were filled with yellow-painted walls, cobalt blue kitchens and showed a penchant for Mediterranean style. The magazine has tracked the emergence of a more signature New Zealand style that suits our lifestyle and distinctive landscape.

The magazine has not only showcased top homes and gardens, but told the story behind the homes through the words of the owners. It prides itself in featuring only New Zealand homes and gardens or those with a firm Kiwi connection.



NZ House & Garden has always been about telling Kiwis’ stories, showing Kiwi style and taking pride in where and how we live,” says Editor Naomi Larkin. “We may be a country far, far away but as these past 25 years have documented, this distance and isolation has done nothing to cramp our innovative and creative nature - as evidenced in our homes and gardens.”

A significant part of the NZ House & Garden offering has been its food section, with well-known food writers and developers delivering impressive yet accessible recipes over the years.

“Sitting around a table with family and friends, sharing delicious food and a cup of tea or a glass of wine is one of life’s joys. So inspiring our readers with great recipes is something we’ve always excelled at,” says Editor Naomi Larkin.

The 25th birthday July issue includes a look back at some of the exceptional spaces published over the years. Also, designers share their memories of loved trends and predictions for the future, there are celebration cake recipes, and two cocktails that have been designed especially for NZ House & Garden’s birthday.

Readers will also have a chance to win a $21,000 luxury Silversea Cruise from Australia and around New Zealand.

July issue, on sale now.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ House and Garden on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 