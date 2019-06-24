NZ House & Garden turns 25

Top-selling magazine NZ House & Garden turns 25 this year. Since 1994, the magazine has delivered nearly 300 issues, featured thousands of New Zealand’s most exceptional houses and gardens, and talked to passionate homeowners and gardeners throughout the country.

Soon after its first issue, NZ House & Garden became the top-selling title in its category and has retained this premium position ever since. Today, it’s read by nearly half a million people every month.

The magazine prides itself on taking readers inside some truly awe-inspiring homes throughout the past 25 years. There have been lavish baroque-style mansions, Italianate villas, architectural show-stoppers, comforting country-style interiors and divinely renovated older homes. There have been some highly unusual homes – one clad in mirrors, another that looks like a spaceship with honeycomb windows, and a brand new castle. And let’s not forget the sweeping country gardens, clever courtyards and flowers galore.

NZ House & Garden regularly predicts interior trends before they become mainstream. Twenty-five years ago the magazine pages were filled with yellow-painted walls, cobalt blue kitchens and showed a penchant for Mediterranean style. The magazine has tracked the emergence of a more signature New Zealand style that suits our lifestyle and distinctive landscape.

The magazine has not only showcased top homes and gardens, but told the story behind the homes through the words of the owners. It prides itself in featuring only New Zealand homes and gardens or those with a firm Kiwi connection.







“NZ House & Garden has always been about telling Kiwis’ stories, showing Kiwi style and taking pride in where and how we live,” says Editor Naomi Larkin. “We may be a country far, far away but as these past 25 years have documented, this distance and isolation has done nothing to cramp our innovative and creative nature - as evidenced in our homes and gardens.”

A significant part of the NZ House & Garden offering has been its food section, with well-known food writers and developers delivering impressive yet accessible recipes over the years.

“Sitting around a table with family and friends, sharing delicious food and a cup of tea or a glass of wine is one of life’s joys. So inspiring our readers with great recipes is something we’ve always excelled at,” says Editor Naomi Larkin.

The 25th birthday July issue includes a look back at some of the exceptional spaces published over the years. Also, designers share their memories of loved trends and predictions for the future, there are celebration cake recipes, and two cocktails that have been designed especially for NZ House & Garden’s birthday.

Readers will also have a chance to win a $21,000 luxury Silversea Cruise from Australia and around New Zealand.

July issue, on sale now.

