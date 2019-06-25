Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ BUsinessman Chosen for International Jury

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ


JUNE 25, 2019: The motorsports world is beckoning to New Zealand's Mike 'Big Mac' McLeod.

The Upper Hutt businessman is New Zealand’s first ever FIM Motocross Commission Member and he heads off to Indonesia next week to officiate at the two rounds of the Motocross World Championships (MXGP) being held there.

Well-known and widely-respected within the Kiwi motorcycling community, the 53-year-old McLeod said he was proud to be representing his country and the sport as the FIM delegate on the jury at the upcoming motocross grand prix events in Palembang, Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday, July 7, and at Semarang, Java, Indonesia, the following Sunday (July 14) as well.

He has completed numerous overseas trips to gain experience and credentials, earning his 'Super Licence' during his trip to Geneva last year, but modestly remarked "I still don't know how I got chosen".

"It's a huge honour, of course. Somebody must think I do a pretty good job," he laughed.

Only 24 individuals worldwide are on the FIM Motocross Commission and McLeod's role on the jury at the MXGP events will be to help decide the fate of riders who commit such possible offences as 'receiving outside assistance' or 'cutting the course', for example.

Formerly the motocross commissioner for the sport's governing body in New Zealand, Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ), and still an integral member of the MNZ board, McLeod has experienced a lifetime of involvement in the motorcycle industry and within the sport.



He has chaperoned young New Zealand riders on racing trips to Indonesia and China in recent years and on several occasions he has been team manager for New Zealand at the big annual Motocross of Nations, the "Olympic Games of motocross".

"I have been a bike shop owner for 25 years here in New Zealand and before that I worked in Wellington for tyre import company Yokohama. I started racing bikes as a 10-year-old and still occasionally get out there on the race track."

McLeod's wealth of experience in so many facets of motorcycle sport make him an ideal appointment for the world body's judiciary.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 