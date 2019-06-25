Extra NZ dates announced for 'Token African' tour

Due to huge demand, five extra dates have been added to multi award-winning South African-Kiwi URZILA CARLSON’s comedy tour, Token African.

Having sold out multiple shows already an additional five shows have been added to the tour in Tauranga, Rotorua, Blenheim, Invercargill and Dunedin beginning August 16.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Thursday June 27 at 1pm. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.co.nz

The sharp-tongued stand-up hits Hamilton next on July 6 before working her way up and down the country continuing to wreak havoc in July, August and September.

Featuring all new material and poking fun at her birth country, Urzila laughs that Africans have become the new must have accessory!

“Okay, not really, but everyone knows one, works with one or has a sister that’s dating one of us,” according to Urzila who’s become a household name in New Zealand and over summer, made her bid for world domination, debuting on Netflix as part of the streaming service’s breakthrough stand-up comedy event series "Comedians of the World".







“What makes you African? Is it enough that you’re born there? Do you need to be able to dance? Why does being South African not register as African in most places? You’re thinking about it right now aren’t you? Questioning it.

“Africa changes people. People who visit to game reserves wear ranger outfits… why is that? We don't wear scrubs when going to the doctor… Africa puts things in perspective, this show will help you find that focus, delivered to you by a Token African.”

Urzila’s natural cheeky, straight up style will have you eating out of her hand the moment she takes the stage and you’ll want to be her friend. Since taking the comedy stage in 2008 she has had sold out seasons at the Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and New Zealand Comedy Festivals. Her television appearances include Spicks and Specks, Dirty Laundry, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Great Debate with Barry Humphries, ABC Comedy Up Late, 7 Days, Super City, Road Madness and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Galas

“Carlson is a gifted and accomplished comedian – an absolute must-see.” - Appetite for the Arts

“Belly laughs and guffaws aplenty” - The Music

“Effortlessly likeable.. stream of belly-laughs” - The Age

AWARDS:

Winner Best Female Comedian - NZ Comedy Guild Awards - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016

Winner New Zealand Comedy Festival 2014 & 2015

Winner TV3 People’s Choice Award 2013

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: urzilacarlson.com & www.livenation.co.nz

HEAPHY ROOM, HAMILTON

FORUM NORTH THEATRE, WHANGAREI

MUNICIPAL THEATRE, NAPIER

REGENT THEATRE, PALMERSTON NORTH

TSB THEATRE, NEW PLYMOUTH

TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH

RANGATIRA AT Q THEATRE, AUCKLAND

BAYCOURT THEATRE, TAURANGA

BLUE BATHS, ROTORUA

ASB THEATRE MARLBOROUGH, BLENHEIM

CIVIC THEATRE, INVERCARGILL

GLENROY AUDITORIUM, DUNEDIN

SATURDAY, JULY 6

SATURDAY, JULY 13

THURSDAY, JULY 18

FRIDAY, JULY 19

SATURDAY, JULY 20

FRIDAY, JULY 26

SATURDAY, JULY 27

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

INSTAGRAM - @urzilacarlson

TWITTER - @UrzilaCarlson

FACEBOOK - @UrzilaCarlsonComedian



About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

© Scoop Media

