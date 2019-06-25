Extra NZ dates announced for 'Token African' tour
Due to huge demand, five extra dates have been added to multi award-winning South African-Kiwi URZILA CARLSON’s comedy tour, Token African.
Having sold out multiple shows already an additional five shows have been added to the tour in Tauranga, Rotorua, Blenheim, Invercargill and Dunedin beginning August 16.
Tickets for these new dates go on sale Thursday June 27 at 1pm. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.co.nz
The sharp-tongued stand-up hits Hamilton next on July 6 before working her way up and down the country continuing to wreak havoc in July, August and September.
Featuring all new material and poking fun at her birth country, Urzila laughs that Africans have become the new must have accessory!
“Okay, not really, but everyone knows one, works with one or has a sister that’s dating one of us,” according to Urzila who’s become a household name in New Zealand and over summer, made her bid for world domination, debuting on Netflix as part of the streaming service’s breakthrough stand-up comedy event series "Comedians of the World".
“What makes you African? Is it enough that you’re born there? Do you need to be able to dance? Why does being South African not register as African in most places? You’re thinking about it right now aren’t you? Questioning it.
“Africa changes people. People who visit to game reserves wear ranger outfits… why is that? We don't wear scrubs when going to the doctor… Africa puts things in perspective, this show will help you find that focus, delivered to you by a Token African.”
Urzila’s natural cheeky, straight up style will have you eating out of her hand the moment she takes the stage and you’ll want to be her friend. Since taking the comedy stage in 2008 she has had sold out seasons at the Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and New Zealand Comedy Festivals. Her television appearances include Spicks and Specks, Dirty Laundry, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Great Debate with Barry Humphries, ABC Comedy Up Late, 7 Days, Super City, Road Madness and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Galas
“Carlson
is a gifted and accomplished comedian – an absolute
must-see.” - Appetite for the Arts
“Belly laughs and guffaws aplenty” - The Music
“Effortlessly likeable.. stream of belly-laughs” - The Age
AWARDS:
Winner Best Female Comedian - NZ Comedy Guild Awards - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016
Winner New Zealand Comedy Festival 2014 & 2015
Winner TV3 People’s Choice Award 2013
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: urzilacarlson.com & www.livenation.co.nz
HEAPHY
ROOM, HAMILTON
FORUM NORTH THEATRE, WHANGAREI
MUNICIPAL THEATRE, NAPIER
REGENT THEATRE, PALMERSTON NORTH
TSB THEATRE, NEW PLYMOUTH
TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH
RANGATIRA AT Q THEATRE, AUCKLAND
BAYCOURT THEATRE, TAURANGA
BLUE BATHS, ROTORUA
ASB THEATRE MARLBOROUGH, BLENHEIM
CIVIC THEATRE, INVERCARGILL
GLENROY AUDITORIUM, DUNEDIN
SATURDAY, JULY 6
SATURDAY, JULY 13
THURSDAY, JULY 18
FRIDAY, JULY 19
SATURDAY, JULY 20
FRIDAY, JULY 26
SATURDAY, JULY 27
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
