Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Century of Trailblazing in New Zealand

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Federated Mountain Clubs



Original 1919 expedition


THE Tararua Tramping Club marks its 100th anniversary this weekend, making it one of the oldest clubs in the country, and will celebrate pioneering organised outdoor recreation in New Zealand.

To observe the major milestone, this Sunday (June 30) the club will recreate its first tramp undertaken in 1919 from Johnston Hill to Mt Kaukau along Wellington’s scenic Northern Walkway in the Johnsonville hills.

Former club president and centennial committee member Chris Munn, who is organising the commemorative tramp, expects good numbers if Wellington turns on the weather.

“We could have a couple of hundred people along, ranging in age from five to 80. It’s a lovely tramp on a nice day – two to three hours of pretty easy going with magic views,” he says.

However, Mr Munn says the club’s inaugural outing was an inauspicious one, with two members of that first party getting lost in fog. Fortunately, it ended happily with the missing trampers being located.

“Although looking fine and sunny this Sunday a good dose of Wellington wind is possible so trampers should still be prepared, but a repeat of the 1919 incident is highly unlikely,” says Mr Munn.

The club’s founding fathers – Mr W.H. Field, MP for Otaki, and Mr F.W Vossellor who “called a meeting of tramp enthusiasts… to consider the formation of a Tararua Club in Wellington” – created an outstanding legacy.



Today the club is one of the largest in the country, some 700 members strong, and takes in people from all walks of life and all ages. What’s more, organised tramps have become a popular pursuit and tramping clubs have sprung up the throughout the country.

“The Tararua Range is such a dominant feature of the lower North Island,” says Mr Munn. “It dominates our geography, our weather, our lifestyle and recreation – in that regard, little has changed over the last century.

“Perhaps that’s why the club has always been so attractive to people living in the lower North Island, and why the club remains in such good stead 100 years on from its inception.”

Other celebrations are also on the cards. A book commemorating the club’s centenary has been published – Leading the Way, written by Shaun Barnett and Chris Maclean – and will be launched in early July.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Federated Mountain Clubs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>


Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 