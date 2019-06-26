Kiwi superstar Levi Sherwood to compete at S-X Open

With tickets to the Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland on-sale today, New Zealand’s best ever Freestyle Motocross star - Levi Sherwood, has been confirmed to compete against the world’s best FMX riders at the event on November 16 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Sherwood, a two-times X Games & Nitro World Games Gold Medallist, is a huge drawcard to the Auckland event as he looks to become the inaugural winner of the FMX Best-Trick contest.

“I’m pumped to be heading to Mt Smart Stadium on November 16 to compete in what will be the biggest FMX contest on New Zealand soil,” Sherwood said.

“Freestyle Motocross has come a long way since guys started backflipping dirtbikes and I’ve got something big up my sleeve that I know will lift everyone off their seats in Auckland.”

“With Bilko [Blake Williams] and Harry Bink already confirmed for the contest, I’m going to need all the support from the crowd to win it for the Kiwis, so make sure you don’t miss out on tickets, I hear there’s plenty more big names still to be announced, too!” he pledged to his fans.

The Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland features the world’s best riders going head-to-head on a full-sized World Championship style Supercross track and the greatest Freestyle Motocross (FMX) riders on the planet, live music and entertainment, stunning pyrotechnics, junior and celebrity races, plus FMX best-trick and best-whip competitions and is an incredible entertainment spectacle for all ages.

With even more international rider announcements to come, Sherwood will be joining defending S-X Open Champion Chad Reed, 5 x World Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael, Kiwi motocross World Champion Ben Townley and 2018 World Supercross Champion Jason Anderson, making this year’s line-up the greatest ever to compete in New Zealand.







In 2009 a relatively unknown kid, who goes by the name of Levi Sherwood, turned up to the 2009 X-Fighters World Tour as a wildcard entry and won the whole event on debut.

Ever since, Sherwood’s list of incredible Freestyle Motocross achievements has grown, with domination at X Games, Nitro World Games and X-Fighters competition stacking his trophy cabinet to the brim.

Alongside his accolades, Sherwood is most well known for his insane flexibility, and upon arrival in 2009 he earned the nickname ‘rubber kid’ from his main competitors, as he was able to execute tricks with more extension and finesse than any of his rivals. This advantage remains to this day as Sherwood’s main weapon in his arsenal of tricks, with each trick executed to the utmost degree of perfection.

As of 2019, Sherwood holds two X Games Gold Medals, two Nitro World Games Gold Medals, and is a one-time Freestyle Motocross World Champion, by virtue of winning the 2012 X Fighters World Tour in 2012.

Tickets to the 2019 Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland on November 16 at Mt Smart Stadium are now on sale today at 12pm NZST via Ticketmaster



