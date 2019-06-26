Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2019 Pikihuia Awards Finalist Announcement

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: Maori Literature Trust

The Māori Literature Trust is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2019 Pikihuia Awards.

The judges were impressed with the diversity of the stories and great confidence in the writing.

‘The stories from the First-time Writers in English varied in topic, pace and characters – from colonisation to tūrangawaewae, poverty to paedophilia,’ says judge Robyn Bargh.

‘I’m pleased that there were writers willing to push the boundaries of what a short story can be. Overall, the writers have created vivid worlds and characters which, in turn, create engaging stories. Ka rawe!’ says Whiti Hereaka, judge of the Emerging Writers in English.

A total of 215 entries were received, and the judges have selected 14 finalists. The winner of each category will receive a cash prize of $2000, and two highly commended finalists in each category will receive a cash prize of $500 each.

The finalists for the 2019 Pikihuia Awards are:

First-time Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Scotty Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue), news presenter for Te Karere and Marae, author of bestselling language guides and te reo Māori champion.

Pine CampbellPara Pounamu, (Ngāti Porou / Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) Tokomaru Bay
Hineteahurangi Merenape Durie NgataTangaroa Pukanohi Nui, (Ngāti Kauwhata, Te Aitanga ā Hauiti, Ngāti Porou, Rangitāne) Palmerston North
Amiria StirlingWhakaurupā Taku Aroha, (Te Whānau a Apanui) Wellington



First-time Writer in English

Judged by Robyn Bargh (Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa), founder of Huia Publishers and Chair of the Māori Literature Trust.

Tracey AndersenMurray’s Special Day, (Ngāti Porou) Richmond
Penny SmitsWhite Sheep, (Ngāpuhi/Te Rawara/Urban Māori) Victoria, Australia
Bronwyn Te KoetiNo te Uku – From the Clay, (Kai Tahu) Timaru

Emerging Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Tuehu Harris (Ngāti Kahungunu), Director at Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

Tiahomarama FairhallTiakina! Tiakina! (Te Arawa, Mataatua) Rotorua

Emerging Writer in English

Judged by Whiti Hereaka (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa), award-winning author and playwright and trustee of the Māori Literature Trust.

Cassandra BarnettTunneling, (Raukawa) Wellington
Lauren KeenanTina’s Coming on Tuesday, (Te Ātiawa) Wellington
Annette MorehuAunty’s Teeth, (Te Aupōuri/Tūhoe) Ōrākei

Published Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Poia Rewi (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Te Arawa), academic and author renowned for his work in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Hēmi KellyKo te Ao tō Marae, (Ngāti Maniapoto) Auckland
Zeb NicklinTe Kai a te Rangatira, (Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Tāmanuhiri, Rangitāne) Palmerston North
Zeb NicklinTe Kurī Hīroki o te Āporo Nui, (Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Tāmanuhiri, Rangitāne) Palmerston North

Published Writer in English

Judged by Carol Hirschfeld (Ngāti Porou), accomplished broadcaster and Head of Video/Audio and Content Partnerships at Stuff.

Olivia GilesRocket Ship Pyjamas and Plum Jam, (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Hau Nui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) Ōtaki
Olivia GilesMumsy, (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Hau Nui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) Ōtaki
Kim Maryanne HarrisKokiri ki Mua – Charge Forward, (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa ki Kawerau, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou) Wainuiomata

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Te Wharewaka in Wellington on the afternoon of Saturday, 14 September.

The Pikihuia Awards are made possible through the support of the sponsors: Creative New Zealand, Te Puni Kōkiri and Huia Publishers.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Maori Literature Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 