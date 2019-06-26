2019 Pikihuia Awards Finalist Announcement

The Māori Literature Trust is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2019 Pikihuia Awards.

The judges were impressed with the diversity of the stories and great confidence in the writing.

‘The stories from the First-time Writers in English varied in topic, pace and characters – from colonisation to tūrangawaewae, poverty to paedophilia,’ says judge Robyn Bargh.

‘I’m pleased that there were writers willing to push the boundaries of what a short story can be. Overall, the writers have created vivid worlds and characters which, in turn, create engaging stories. Ka rawe!’ says Whiti Hereaka, judge of the Emerging Writers in English.

A total of 215 entries were received, and the judges have selected 14 finalists. The winner of each category will receive a cash prize of $2000, and two highly commended finalists in each category will receive a cash prize of $500 each.

The finalists for the 2019 Pikihuia Awards are:

First-time Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Scotty Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue), news presenter for Te Karere and Marae, author of bestselling language guides and te reo Māori champion.

• Pine Campbell – Para Pounamu, (Ngāti Porou / Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) Tokomaru Bay

• Hineteahurangi Merenape Durie Ngata – Tangaroa Pukanohi Nui, (Ngāti Kauwhata, Te Aitanga ā Hauiti, Ngāti Porou, Rangitāne) Palmerston North

• Amiria Stirling – Whakaurupā Taku Aroha, (Te Whānau a Apanui) Wellington







First-time Writer in English

Judged by Robyn Bargh (Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa), founder of Huia Publishers and Chair of the Māori Literature Trust.

• Tracey Andersen – Murray’s Special Day, (Ngāti Porou) Richmond

• Penny Smits – White Sheep, (Ngāpuhi/Te Rawara/Urban Māori) Victoria, Australia

• Bronwyn Te Koeti – No te Uku – From the Clay, (Kai Tahu) Timaru

Emerging Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Tuehu Harris (Ngāti Kahungunu), Director at Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

• Tiahomarama Fairhall – Tiakina! Tiakina! (Te Arawa, Mataatua) Rotorua

Emerging Writer in English

Judged by Whiti Hereaka (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa), award-winning author and playwright and trustee of the Māori Literature Trust.

• Cassandra Barnett – Tunneling, (Raukawa) Wellington

• Lauren Keenan – Tina’s Coming on Tuesday, (Te Ātiawa) Wellington

• Annette Morehu – Aunty’s Teeth, (Te Aupōuri/Tūhoe) Ōrākei

Published Writer in te Reo Māori

Judged by Poia Rewi (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Te Arawa), academic and author renowned for his work in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

• Hēmi Kelly – Ko te Ao tō Marae, (Ngāti Maniapoto) Auckland

• Zeb Nicklin – Te Kai a te Rangatira, (Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Tāmanuhiri, Rangitāne) Palmerston North

• Zeb Nicklin – Te Kurī Hīroki o te Āporo Nui, (Pāhauwera, Tūhoe, Tāmanuhiri, Rangitāne) Palmerston North

Published Writer in English

Judged by Carol Hirschfeld (Ngāti Porou), accomplished broadcaster and Head of Video/Audio and Content Partnerships at Stuff.

• Olivia Giles – Rocket Ship Pyjamas and Plum Jam, (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Hau Nui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) Ōtaki

• Olivia Giles – Mumsy, (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Hau Nui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) Ōtaki

• Kim Maryanne Harris – Kokiri ki Mua – Charge Forward, (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa ki Kawerau, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou) Wainuiomata

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Te Wharewaka in Wellington on the afternoon of Saturday, 14 September.

The Pikihuia Awards are made possible through the support of the sponsors: Creative New Zealand, Te Puni Kōkiri and Huia Publishers.



