Ryman Healthcare to join the New Zealander of the Year Award

25 June 2019





The awards office is pleased to announce that Ryman Healthcare will join the New Zealander of the Year awards as naming rights sponsor of the Senior New Zealander of the Year category.

“We are extremely pleased to have Ryman Healthcare as sponsor of the Senior New Zealander of the Year category Award” said Director Geoff Griffin.

“Ryman Healthcare, is a well-respected, New Zealand business with over 30 years’ experience in delivering high-quality retirement living and care options within the village community and like the New Zealander of the Year Awards, we share the same mantra in that it’s all about people.”

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said “We’re absolutely delighted to support the Senior New Zealander of the Year award. We know there are thousands of older Kiwis who never retire and continue to make a massive contribution to their communities and New Zealand as a whole. We think this award is an excellent way of recognising how much they give back.’’

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their 11th year. The awards recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand's most vital asset – its people. They are open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland in February 2020.

A shortlist of 10 candidates will be evaluated by a judging panel and announced in December for the following categories:







• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over).

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years).

• Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year.

• Trademe New Zealand Innovator of the Year.

• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year.

For more information or to nominate someone for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards visit www.nzawards.org.nz.

ENDS

Notes for editors

Award Categories

The New Zealander of the Year

The most prestigious national award. It honours people for their contribution to the well-being of New Zealand. Proven, inspirational and passionate, these are the people that New Zealanders are proud to call their own.

Young New Zealander of the Year

These are the leaders of tomorrow who are already showing great promise. They are the ones who are striving to improve themselves, their communities and/or their nation.

Senior New Zealander of the year

These are the people who have shown sustained excellence in their field. They are the ones with a lifetime of achievement behind them but are still actively involved in making the world around them a better place.

New Zealand Innovator of the Year

These are the game changers in their field who have used their insight and their passion to make an impact. They are the ones driving our society and economy forward.

New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

These are individuals who have made a positive difference in their community. They show selflessness and determination to make a difference, sometimes in the face of personal adversity.

New Zealand Community of the Year

These are communities who display the best of community spirit. They have significantly contributed to the economic, social or environmental health of their areas or region. Their services have made a lasting impact on the community they serve.

ends

© Scoop Media

