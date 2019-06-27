Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Julie Lamb Outfit, Winter Tour

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Julie Lamb

The Julie Lamb Outfit is embarking on a 5-town tour, to crank up some love for a bunch of new songs, add some groove to the winter and raise some dosh for their 2020 studio album.

The tour kicks off from one of the most beautiful venues in Wellington - The Wellington Waterski Club... and it’s being pushed out with a bit of a difference... a BYO party styles gig. So - no hunkering down in yer winter woollies... put on your best polyprops, grab a blanky, a doz and some fush and chups - and come and celebrate right on the Petone waterfront!

This tight-knit flock of musical talent throws down kick-arse funky pop originals, which feature tight storytelling and lose yourself grooves… and having a horn section? That just puts extra funk and power behind the songs!

This band’s vibe is infectious – you’ll find yourself in a high energy, smile-a-minute space.

Julie says, “People love the good stories in the songs, and I’m really proud of that.” The show has broad appeal, there is no typical audience member. “If you love funky-pop with a bluesy bent then you’ll have a great night out.”

The band will be featuring new works, but also playing from across their charting back catalogue. Sing-alongs and laughter will be a thing!

"Every song carries a unique edge that sets it apart from the standard rock fodder lurking on every corner" Martyn Pepperell, Fishhead magazine.

“It’s great to hear some funky pop-rock with good old-fashioned backing vocals and horn parts too. A class act made all the better by the joi-de-vivre it encapsulates and projects" - Bing Turkby NZ Music Magazine.

Earlybird Tickets are now on sale. Presales are available at Eventfinda and Under the Radar. Earlybird, $10: Door sales $15 Waged/Koha Unwaged




July 13th Wellington – Wellington Water Ski Club 7.30
July 19th Napier - Paisley Stage 7.30
July 20th Gisborne – Smash Palace 8.30
August 2nd Whanganui – Lucky Bar 8.30
August 3rd Palmerston North – Hokowhitu Bowling Club 7.30

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2019/julie-lamb-outfit-winter-tour


