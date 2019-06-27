Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sunday Winter Song Recitals in Newmarket

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: Opera Factory

8 June 2019

Sunday Winter Song Recitals in Newmarket 7 July & 11 August at 4.30pm


While away the wintery blues on Sunday 7th July and/or Sunday 11th August to enjoy a themed programme of favourite songs, arias and ballads by up and coming classical singers. All welcome.

Sunday 7 July ‘Winter Wonderland’ recital of winter & weathers.

Featuring sopranos Meghan Carppe, Jacqui Moloney and Sophia Yang with baritones Aidan Phillips and Timothy Burrell, accompanied by well known Auckland pianist Juan Kim.

Sunday 11 August ‘Schubertiade’ a costumed programme of Lied in period setting featuring soprano Blaire White and Donald Nichols (Clarinet) performing Schubert’s famous ‘Shepherd on the Road’, plus other singers including Te Ororere Williams, Meghan Carppe, Suzanne Shaw-Lentini, Jacqui Molony, Mark Covich, Aidan Phillips and Mike Liu with favourite Schubert and other Lied accompanied by well known professional Auckland pianist Rosie Barnes.

The July and August Winter recitals are in the easily accessible and heated St Marks Parish Centre at 95 Remuera Road, Newmarket; bus stop outside and train station just down the road. Doors open at 4.15pm and the recital concludes by 6.30pm. All welcome (Tickets $30, Students $10)

Information/Bookings: Ph 921 7801 or E admin@operafactory.com

Website: www.operafactory.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/operaFactorynz

