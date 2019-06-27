Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Highlife NYE and Ascension Wine Estate

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:23 am
Press Release: Highlife Entertainment


After a two-year hiatus, Highlife Entertainment is back with its famous New Year’s Eve Festival experience at a new venue this December 31st!

Join us this NYE at the beautiful Ascension Wine Estate on the Matakana Coast as we bring you an event like no other in the scenic surrounds of this iconic location.

Revel in the occasion with international and local live acts, DJ’s, dancers, performers, gourmet food, craft beverages, multiple areas to explore, lots of good people and a heart-stopping fireworks display to welcome in the next decade!

Get your accommodation sorted now and purchase your tickets as soon as possible because this event will sell out!

Not staying in the Matakana region?

Don't stress! We have a dedicated transport operation with buses running all night long to and from Matakana departing from Auckland city and other key locations. More information on our Transport services can be found on our websites Transport page.

Tickets are limited and on sale 9am Thursday July 11th! Visit www.highlifenye.co.nz for more info!


ends



