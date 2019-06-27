Noma Sio-Faiumu joins Board of SOUNZ

SOUNZ is delighted to announce that Noma Sio-Faiumu has joined the Board of SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music.

A talented leader with more than 27 years’ experience in arts management, administration and event production, Noma brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. Noma has been the Otara Music & Arts Centre Manager, founding member of the Pacific Music Awards, lead facilitator of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's award-winning programme, Remix, and a project coordinator for the Auckland Arts Festival Whānui programme. In 2017, Noma received a Special Recognition Award at Creative New Zealand’s Pasifika Arts Awards for her work in Pacific communities.

"Noma joins the SOUNZ whānau at a time when we are working to increase our role and connection with composers in Pacific communities. We are delighted to have someone of Noma’s calibre join the Board and look forward to her contribution to SOUNZ’s role as champion of the music of Aotearoa New Zealand” says SOUNZ Chair Elizabeth Kerr.

Noma says, “As the capital of the Pacific worldwide, we set a precedent for how the world hears, interacts and celebrates Pacific music. It’s an exciting time for our music community and I look forward to helping champion, connect and celebrate our Pacific composers, as part of the SOUNZ Board. Fa’afetai tele mo lenei avanoa matagofie.”

SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand music works to champion the music of New Zealand's composers. SOUNZ is home to a diverse and vibrant collection of information, scores, recordings and film of New Zealand music and performances. Creative collaborations with partner organisations such as the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Radio New Zealand Concert, APRA and NZ On Air highlight the organisation's ongoing growth and development through events and projects that promote New Zealand music to national and international audiences.

