Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Noma Sio-Faiumu joins Board of SOUNZ

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 1:21 pm
Press Release: SOUNZ

Media Release

for immediate release

SOUNZ is delighted to announce that Noma Sio-Faiumu has joined the Board of SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music.

A talented leader with more than 27 years’ experience in arts management, administration and event production, Noma brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience. Noma has been the Otara Music & Arts Centre Manager, founding member of the Pacific Music Awards, lead facilitator of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's award-winning programme, Remix, and a project coordinator for the Auckland Arts Festival Whānui programme. In 2017, Noma received a Special Recognition Award at Creative New Zealand’s Pasifika Arts Awards for her work in Pacific communities.

"Noma joins the SOUNZ whānau at a time when we are working to increase our role and connection with composers in Pacific communities. We are delighted to have someone of Noma’s calibre join the Board and look forward to her contribution to SOUNZ’s role as champion of the music of Aotearoa New Zealand” says SOUNZ Chair Elizabeth Kerr.

Noma says, “As the capital of the Pacific worldwide, we set a precedent for how the world hears, interacts and celebrates Pacific music. It’s an exciting time for our music community and I look forward to helping champion, connect and celebrate our Pacific composers, as part of the SOUNZ Board. Fa’afetai tele mo lenei avanoa matagofie.”

SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand music works to champion the music of New Zealand's composers. SOUNZ is home to a diverse and vibrant collection of information, scores, recordings and film of New Zealand music and performances. Creative collaborations with partner organisations such as the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Radio New Zealand Concert, APRA and NZ On Air highlight the organisation's ongoing growth and development through events and projects that promote New Zealand music to national and international audiences.

ends.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from SOUNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 