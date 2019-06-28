Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thomson moves up standings with career best result

Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Dylan Thomson Rallysport

hristchurch’s Dylan Thomson has moved into third place in the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship after round four, the Stadium Finance Rally South Canterbury, held over the weekend.

In only his first season behind the wheel of a four-wheel drive car, Thomson and co-driver Amy Hudson showed another step up in speed on one of the fastest events on the calendar to eventually come home in fourth place, having battled for a podium spot across most of the day.

Thomson started the day off well, including a third fastest stage time on special stage three saw the Specialised Auto Services Subaru WRX STi holding down fifth place at the opening service.

Following service, a second fastest time followed by equal third in the power stage, which added three points to their championship tally, saw them in a three-way battle for third place, with three cars just 4.1 seconds apart.

As the Dunlop tyres wore down, Thomson continued to battle and although he suffered a spin, was able to secure fourth position, his best finish to date and a result that moved him to third in the championship.

“Every rally we do in the Specialised Auto Services Subaru just gets better and better, this would be the first rally where I’ve really felt as comfortable as I did in the old Fiesta and it really shows with the result,” said Thomson. “We came into the season just wanting to learn and we still certainly are, so to be third in the championship is fantastic. We just need to secure some more budget to chase this result for the remaining two rounds and not get ahead of ourselves, we’ve been rewarded by a consistent run and that’s what we need to keep doing.”



Thomson and his team now turn their attention to the Dayle ITM Goldrush Rally Coromandel, to be based in Whitianga, on August 17.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Riordan and West Transport Pukekohe, Drew + Accounting, Harrier Signs, Specialised Auto Services, Steelrite Framing, LJ Hooker, Fowler Homes South Auckland and New Zealand, AA Autocentre Hornby, Jivan Produce, Dunlop, Dixcel and Braketech.

