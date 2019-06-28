Sons of Zion announce seven date ‘Come Home’ Tour

Sons of Zion are without question one of Aotearoa’s favourite live acts and this August, they’re taking their new live show on the road.

The seven-date ‘Come Home’ Tour, presented by Mai fm and Pato Entertainment, celebrates the release of the band’s new hit single of the same name, which just last week debuted at #6 on the NZ singles chart and is already wuiickly climbing the radio charts.

The tour kicks off on Friday, August 2 in New Plymouth at The Mayfair; followed by The Good Home in Christchurch on Saturday, August 3; Totara Street in Tauranga on Friday, August 9; The Powerstation in Auckland on Saturday, August 10; The Factory in Hamilton on Friday, August 16, San Fran in Wellington on Thursday, August 29 and Coronet Peak in Queenstown on Saturday, August 31.

Tickets go on sale at 8.00am on Wednesday July 3 from www.patoentertainment.co.nz

Sons of Zion have well and truly earned their place as one of the strongest forces in the Australasian music scene and ‘Come Home’ - the first single from a new body of work - sets the bar high for the next chapter in their legacy.







‘Come Home’ follows their Top 40 smash ‘Drift Away’ which is now certified platinum in New Zealand and was the #1 most played song on NZ radio for 11 weeks running, achieving the #1 NZTop20 NZ Single, over 10 million streams and almost 1 million video views.

‘Drift Away’ was featured on their 2018 album VANTAGE POINT, alongside a slew of their other hits including ‘Leave with Me,’ ‘Now’ and ‘Is That Enough (Ft. Aaradhna).’

From their humble Kiwi beginnings, to playing shows across the globe and dominating charts, Sons of Zion have amassed over 40 million streams on Spotify, more than 20 million views on YouTube and 100,000-plus followers on social media.

Their accolades include a NZ Music Award for ‘Best Roots Artist’ in 2018, NZ on Air Best Music Video Award for Superman and nominations for ‘Best Māori Urban Roots Album’, ‘Best Song By A Maori Artist’ and ‘Best Song Writer’ at the Waiata Maori Music Awards.

For members Rio, Sam, Joel, Matt, Ross, and Caleb, it’s a track record that has established them as one of the southern hemisphere’s most-loved and well-respected bands.

Catch them live this August, at a town or city near you!

Mai fm and Pato Entertainment presents Sons of Zion ‘Come Home’ tour 2019

Friday, August 2 - New Plymouth - The Mayfair

Saturday, August 3 - Christchurch - The Good Home

Friday, August 9 - Tauranga - Totara Street

Saturday, August 10 – Auckland - The Powerstation

Friday, August 16 – Hamilton - The Factory

Thursday, August 29 - Wellington - San Fran

Saturday, August 31 – Queenstown - Coronet Peak

Tickets from www.patoentertainment.co.nz – on sale Wednesday July 3 at 8.00am

© Scoop Media

