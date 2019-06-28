The National - Newsflash - Be quick

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: The Label


The 50% presale allocation for these two very special intimate theatre shows sold out quickly yesterday. Today’s public onsale has the remaining half available for purchase.

All remaining tickets go onsale this morning at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Excellent seats in all theatre sections are available, having been held back to ensure a great choice in all categories.

The ASB theatre is renowned for superb sightlines and proximity to the stage, there’s not a bad seat in the house!

Immediate purchase is advised for these once in a lifetime tickets.

These are two unmissable performances by The National, a magnificent Grammy award-winning band at the height of their powers. Thrillingly, they are playing in the kind of intimate theatre venues they have long since outgrown!

It’s a mouth-watering sonic proposition of up-close-and-personal like never before at the world-class all-seated ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland.

General Public Onsale starts TODAY at 10am, Friday, 28th June through TICKETMASTER

I Am Easy To Find
Tracklisting and Video Links:

1. You Had Your Soul With You
2. Quiet Light
3. Roman Holiday
4. Oblivions
5. The Pull Of You
6. Hey Rosey
7. I Am Easy To Find
8. Her Father In The Pool
9. Where Is Her Head
10. Not In Kansas
11. So Far So Fast
12. Dust Swirls In Strange Light
13. Hairpin Turns
14. Rylan
15. Underwater
16. Light Years



Read more about I Am Easy To Find

americanmary.com
twitter.com/TheNational
Instagram.com/thenational
facebook.com/thenationalofficial

