New primary league champions found

Friday, 28 June 2019, 11:09 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

June 28, 2019

Papatoetoe North School and Point England School claimed overall honours at the 2019 Auckland Rugby League Champion of Champions Day on Thursday.

Held at Cornwall Park, the tournament brought together the top teams from the zone tournaments held over the past two months.

In the Open Grade Papatoetoe North beat Everglade in the Grand Final 7-2, with coach Repeka Sao happy with how her team came together on the day.

“There were a lot of tough teams and I’m happy with how the boys played, everyone shared the workload," Sao said.

“The day was well organised and the referees were consistent which made it even better."

It was a much closer affair in the U45kg category, with Point England edging past Holy Cross 5-4.

Point England coach Tyson Puru said he was proud of his side's achievement in what was their first time playing together in the category.

“They showed good team spirit throughout the whole tournament,” he said.

“The other teams played hard on the day, fair play was a common theme and the day was made even better by it being a perfect winter day.”

ARL football development officer Mary Passi said she was impressed with the talent displayed.

“We really did have the best schools in Auckland at the tournament, there were no easy games and it showed with the skill level of the kids,” she said.

“It’s been great to witness the kids having fun alongside their friends throughout the zone days and the Champion of Champions tournament.

“Primary school rugby league is growing and it's awesome to see.”

ENDS



