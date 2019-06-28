Auckland Champions Luncheon set to dazzle for a good cause



The Child Cancer Foundation is gearing up for their annual Champions Luncheon in Auckland. Now in its second year, the luncheon is set to take place at the Aotea Centre on the 16th of August on the eve of the All Blacks vs. Wallabies test. Proceedings will kick off at 12pm and come to a close at 5pm.

Conceptualised by businessman Ian Klinac, the luncheon proved popular with locals last year, undoubtedly due in no small part to the stellar panel of celebrity sporting legends who shared some of their sporting highlights with guests.

The luncheon will follow a similar format this year. In addition to several All Blacks, Silver Ferns and Black Sticks superstars, the Child Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce that Buck Shelford will be joining the panel this year. The panel will be MC’d by The Crowd Goes Wild’s Andrew Mulligan.

In addition to the opportunity to hear sporting legends share their experiences first hand, guests will be able to bid on a range of unique items and experiences including a seven-night stay at Six Senses Resort in Fiji as well as packages in the beautiful Bay of Islands and Hawkes Bay. Silent auctions and raffles will also take place throughout the day. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Child Cancer Foundation which supports Kiwi kids with cancer and their families.

The Auckland Champions Luncheon is modelled after Klinac’s Wellington Champions Luncheon which is now in its twenty second year. The Wellington Luncheon - which will take place on the 26th of July - has been hugely successful over the years, raising in excess of $1m for Child Cancer Foundation. Auckland’s inaugural Champions Luncheon met with great success, raising over $168 000 for the foundation.







Tickets are on sale now and include a sumptuous three course lunch and open bar. Tables of 10 are available for $2, 490 plus GST. Individual seats can be booked for $249 plus GST. To book, contact Jane at jevans@childcancer.org.nz. For further information, go to https://www.childcancer.org.nz/news-and-events/events/champions-lunch/



About Child Cancer Foundation:

The Child Cancer Foundation was established in 1978 to support Kiwi kids diagnosed with cancer. Today, the foundation provides personalised practical, financial and social support to children and their loved ones.

Child Cancer Foundation does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on the generosity of New Zealanders so that it can continue to provide meaningful support to families when they need it most. For more information go to www.childcancer.org.nz



ends

© Scoop Media

