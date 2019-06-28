Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Troye Sivan and RainbowYOUTH

Friday, 28 June 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: Live Nation


AUCKLAND, NZ (June 28, 2019) – Tickets go on sale at 1pm today for global popstar TROYE SIVAN who returns to New Zealand this September for a major headline show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Today Sivan announced that $1 from every ticket sold will be donated in support of RainbowYOUTH in New Zealand and Beyond Blue and Minus18 in Australia.

I’m so excited to be working with BeyondBlue and Minus18 on The Bloom Tour in Australia and with RainbowYOUTH in New Zealand – it was organisations like these who were there for me when I needed them most, and I’m honoured to be able to help support them now by wiggling around on stage,” stated Sivan.

Acting Executive Director of RainbowYOUTH, Toni Duder said, “RainbowYOUTH is incredibly humbled and excited to receive support and recognition from Troye. RainbowYOUTH’s vision of a New Zealand where all young people thrive, regardless of who they love or how they identify is helped enormously by artists and activists of Troye’s standing who use their platform and their experiences to share our work and our cause. Troye's ability to connect with so many young people will help us immensely in our efforts to help more isolated and vulnerable LGBTIQ+ young people.

These proceeds will go towards the life-saving work that RainbowYOUTH does - providing 1:1 support, peer support groups, educational resources and advocacy all around Aotearoa New Zealand. Kia ora Troye!



Perth-raised Troye Sivan is touring in support of his sophomore album, Bloom featuring the US Top 100 and ARIA double-platinum smash hit ‘My My My!’ (sensationally performed with Taylor Swift at her Rose Bowl show last year) and Gold-certified singles ‘Bloom’ and ‘Dance To This’ featuring Ariana Grande.

Tickets for all shows go on sale today at 1pm (local time).

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

TROYE SIVAN
The Bloom Tour 2019 – New Zealand

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 13

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM TODAY

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: troyesivan.com & livenation.co.nz

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

ends

