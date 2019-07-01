Award-winning theatre makers attract stellar cast for comedy



Nightsong with Auckland Live present

MR RED LIGHT

Written by Carl Bland and directed by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland.

Mr Red Light was shortlisted for the Adam New Zealand Play Awards 2019.

The company heralded for theatrical gems Te Pō and 360 is back in the spotlight with an incredible cast of theatre veterans and rising stars for the premiere of Mr Red Light. Playing at the Herald Theatre from 30 August to 22 September, Mr Red Light combines the hapless humour of Dog Day Afternoon with the quirky, life-affirming charm of Amélie. Joyfully inventive, absurdly funny and full of surprises, it will remind audiences just how mysterious and wonderful life can be.

Mr Red Light is a man who attracts bad luck. So naturally, when he tries to rob a bank he fails miserably – and ends up in a pie shop dealing with three very uncooperative hostages and the world’s worst police negotiator. As time ticks by, Mr Red Light and his captives play a game of getting to know you. With nowhere to run and nothing to lose, they form an unlikely bond. And mysteriously, Mr Red Light seems to know more about his hostages’ lives than is possible.

A cast of five exceptional actors takes to the stage to bring Mr Red Light to life. Best known to Kiwi audiences for her core cast role in Shortland Street, Jennifer Ludlam is a stalwart of the stage and has performed in all our professional theatres, appearing in at least one theatrical performance a year for most of her career. She is joined by Simon Ferry, a veteran of NZ theatre who has appeared in over fifty professional theatre productions both in New Zealand and overseas. Known for playing Teina Pora in the TV movie In Dark Places, Richard Te Are, an incredible young rising star who recently landed a role in the core ensemble of the BBC production of The Luminaries, joins the cast. Alongside them is award-winning young playwright and core cast member of Awkward Love, Jess Sayer. The Auckland season sees the return of the remarkable Trygve Wakenshaw – NZ born, international award-winning comedian and actor – playing Mr Red Light.







Nightsong is artistically led by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland. They have been collaborating on acclaimed shows for over 12 years. Together they create unique and innovative New Zealand works with high production values, mixing rich poetic language with music, visual arts, illusion and choreographed movement. They have been the recipients of multiple Auckland Theatre Awards and have taken home the Chapman Tripp Award for Most Original Production.

‘Full of ideas and never dull, complicated and never confusing, unafraid to mix stupid jokes with very sly subversion’ - Metro

An extraordinary writing talent, Carl was the recipient of the highly prestigious Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship in 2018. Of Mr Red Light, Carl says: “I’ve always loved those stories that feature a stranger who comes to town. This stranger doesn’t know the rules, doesn’t know who’s important, and who to ignore. The stranger has nothing to gain because they’re always about to leave. With this freedom of thought they succeed in changing everybody’s lives. They often appear to be fools or mad prophets. But a closer definition would be that they are beacons of truths.”

Following its Auckland season, Mr Red Light will tour to six national centres this October. Dates and full touring cast to be announced shortly by Tour-Makers.

Mr Red Light Auckland premiere season plays:

Friday 30 August – Sunday 22 September.

Times: Tue & Wed 7PM, Thu – Sat, 8PM, Sun – 6PM (no show 1 Sept)

Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre

Duration: 85 minutes no interval

Tickets: $25 - $56, including $25 tickets for Under 25s between 3 September – 11 September.

On sale: Monday 29 July

Book at Ticketmaster

Warning: Contains coarse language, scenes with a gun and gun fire



