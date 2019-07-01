The Others Way 2019 First Artist Lineup Announced

Proudly brought to you by Flying Out, in association with 95bFM and Hallertau Brewery

With special thanks to Going Global and McCarthy Designs



July 1, 2019: Karangahape Road’s beloved grassroots music festival The Others Way returns this Friday 30th August to Tāmaki Makaurau for another night of music and good vibes. The Others Way have today revealed the first artist lineup for 2019, with more to be announced over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more Others Way news on Flying Out’s Facebook and Instagram.

The Others Way is proud to see another year of gloriously eclectic artistry in 2019’s first artist lineup. It wouldn’t be an Others Way Festival without appearances from some NZ music royalty. Celebrated acts The Chills, Straitjacket Fits and Blam Blam Blam return to the stage for a ripper run through their beloved catalogues. It has been a big year for both The Chills and Straitjacket Fits with the release of a documentary (The Chills: The Triumph & Tragedy of Martyn Phillipps) and an autobiography (Shayne Carter's 'Dead People I Have Known'); both critically-lauded pieces of work.







Celebrating the future of kiwi music, rap prodigies Church & AP, CHAII and Shiraz & LSJ are bound to bring the house down with their captivating performances. Bang your head guts out to Long Distance Runner, Echo Oh’s, DOG Power, Contenders and more. Introverted souls can be soothed by the earthy sounds of Bailey Wiley and the swirling, hypnotic tones of Mermaidens, or the engrossing sound waves of Creme Jean. The enigmatic Princess Chelsea will treat you to her mesmerizing dulcet pop tones (with glorious accompanying visuals) while wordsmith enchantress Being. and soon to be everyone’s favourite truth-tellers Bad Timing will steal your hearts and leave with you lots to think about.

Plus, joining the local lineup are American indie cult-figures Chris Cohen and John Maus, rounding off what is already an exciting lineup - but stay tuned for more over the coming weeks!

ARTIST LINEUP 2019:

Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / Being. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / CHAII / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / John Maus / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Straitjacket Fits / Superstarz / The Terminals / Water



PLUS MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Festival passes are selling quick! Purchase your passes in-store or online from Flying Out and Undertheradar.

Amongst the surprises of this year’s event, The Others Way is rapt to see the return of Girls Rock! Camp All Ages Stage, set up to immerse our young tamariki (our future) in the power of live music! Stay tuned for more information about the lineup and special ticketing coming soon. In the meantime, have a read about the rad work Girls Rock! Camp Aotearoa do HERE.

The annual event is hosted by Flying Out, an Auckland-based record store, distributor and home to Flying Nun Records, Arch Hill and numerous other local and international labels. Since the event’s inception in 2014, the Others Way has become somewhat of an institution in the independent music scene of the city, attracting swarms of music-loving festival goers to Karangahape Road district each year.

Media accreditation is now open for the Others Way 2019. Please register your interest HERE before Friday 2 August, 6.00pm.

