Sky Tower grants special access to businesses and public

Businesses and people who want to kick start their fitness are quick to sign-up for the unique opportunity to climb 1,103 stairs of the largest structure in the southern hemisphere with the Step Up Sky Tower Stair Challenge on August 9th.

"What a buzz to climb the Sky Tower stairs, which is normally a restricted area for the public. It’s a massive vertical rush and an epic feeling when you reach the top and take a selfie over the Hauraki Gulf. It’s all for a good cause, to support patients living with blood cancer," says Will Laery from the BNZ team.

Will competed last year, and he can’t wait to do it all over again in 2019.

"I had a blast last year! It’s a great team building exercise with my workmates. It’s also a fun, physical challenge that helps with office well-being and stress-busting," says Will.

Participants can compete as an individual or make it even more fun with a team.

"Grab your workmates, your mates….or whoever you can to create a team of three or five. It’s a high energy event for all levels of fitness. It is your only chance to take on the Southern Hemisphere’s largest building in 2019. There are limited places available, so I encourage people to register soon and start training. ," says Peter Fergusson CEO of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Amy Trigg has signed up with a team of three and has started fundraising using her social media contacts.

"I’ll test my time against Dad who competed in the sister event; the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge. He loved it so much I want to see for myself what all the fuss is about. It also gives me the chance to get fit while supporting my favourite charity," says Amy.







According to LBC, there is an awards ceremony in the Sky Tower after the event where competitors can enjoy drinks and nibbles while meeting other teams.

"When I finish the challenge I’m going out for a meal with my team and a cold beer in the Sky Tower. You need a beer after these things - it’s well earned," says Amy.

Registrations have just opened, and already teams and individuals are battling to be top of the fundraising leader board. The fundraising total will climb over the coming weeks as teams across the country raise money through office bake sales, raffles, movie nights and inter-office sweepstakes.

LBC receives no government funding, so fundraising is essential, and the goal for this event is $550,000. Money raised will provide emotional and practical support to blood cancer patients as well as education and research to find a cure.

This event is only made possible thanks to the generosity of LBCs main sponsor SKYCITY.

"We’re thrilled to once again support and host the Step Up Sky Tower Stair Challenge for our charity partner, LBC. Every year, we encourage the public and our SkyCity employees to take part and always get an overwhelming response. We encourage anyone who is thinking of participating, whether it be in a team, or individually, to give it a go." says Brad Burnett, GM - SKYCITY Hotels & Tower.

Limited places available, to register or find out more go to the website https://stepupclimb.org.nz/

