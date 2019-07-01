Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Building national pride and celebrating Kiwi culture

Monday, 1 July 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

1 July 2019

Building national pride and celebrating Kiwi culture through Major Events

Expressions of Interest for the new look Major Events Fund are being welcomed from today, 1 July 2019. The Fund has a new direction that will see it prioritise events that build national pride and celebrate New Zealand culture, as well as having a greater focus on arts and cultural events.

Iain Cossar, General Manager Tourism at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says the Fund’s new direction will see investment in events that help celebrate the culture we are proud of and build a strong foundation for such events to grow.

“Major events showcase New Zealand on the international stage, and help us to celebrate our culture and diversity, and who we are as a country,” Iain Cossar said.

“We have refreshed our focus for the events we support, demonstrated by the shift from prioritising immediate economic impact to also focusing on wider social and cultural benefits. This new focus will help to achieve all of our objectives and also increase the participation and engagement in sports, arts and culture.”

Changes include setting a Statement of Investment Priority to focus investment, simplification of the investment process and establishing a Creative and Cultural Events Incubator that will ensure arts and cultural events are supported alongside sporting events.

“The Creative and Cultural Events Incubator sees us taking a more proactive role in supporting emerging and developing creative and cultural events,” Iain Cossar said.



“This will encourage a vibrant and diverse pipeline of these of events that might not have otherwise had the opportunity to develop into major events.

“We’re very excited about the new focus for the Fund and we’re looking forward to expressions of interest for internationally significant events that add vibrancy to our communities and build national pride while supporting New Zealand’s prosperity.”

More information on the Major Event Fund’s new direction, and the application process can be found at on the Major Events website.

[ENDS]


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 