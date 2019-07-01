Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo 1st July 2019

Monday, 1 July 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea


Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.


This week Dale talks to Lady Tureiti Moxon about the first report of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry 2019. Other guests include the Children’s Commissioner, Andrew Beecroft who comments on the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989 that takes full effect from today; Merepeka Raukawa-Taite, Chair of Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency talks about the call for an inquiry into Oranga Tamariki and an upcoming hui on 13th June; Jeremy Taatere McLeod previews next month’s Ngati Kahungunu language Revitalisation symposium; Darryn Bean, Deputy Chief Executive Strategic and Corporate at NZQA discusses the Mahi Tahi agreement that his agency has signed with Te Taura Whiri; Carl Ross, Chief Executive of Te Matatini talks about the plans for the 2021 Te Matatini and Dr Sarah Jane Tiakiwai, Deputy Vice Chancellor Maori at Waikato University, reflects on the NAISA conference held last week.


Political reporter Adam Gifford comments on current Parliamentary issues and sports commentator Ken Laban provides his sports roundup for the week.


On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations

Mā te Atua e maanaaki e tiaki koutou i ngā wā katoa,

ends



