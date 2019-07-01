Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ duo scores top slots, to release full-length album

Monday, 1 July 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Dillastrate

From touring with Aotearoa music heavyweights Katchafire, to playing full-production shows at house parties from the back of a van, to funding and recording a full-length album, it’s a busy time for Dillastrate.

The duo, consisting of powerhouse wildman Henare Kaa (lead vocals, drums) and self-confessed music nerd Tim Driver (keyboards, bass synth, loops, vocals), is embarking on a national winter tour, including playing five support slots for Katchafire.

This, their 10th national tour (due to high demand), will preempt the release of their debut self-titled album, recorded at BigPop Studios and Parachute Music in Auckland earlier this year.

The future is looking bright for the group, with drummer/vocalist touring the United Kingdom with members of the Rolling Stones in October 2019, and future shows around New Zealand to be announced.

Tour and album release details can be found at their website (dillastrate.com) and on their official Facebook page (fb.com/dillastrate).




