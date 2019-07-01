Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gratitude Journal company donates $1200 to Kidsline

Monday, 1 July 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Awesome Foundation

Gratitude Journal company donates $1200 to Kidsline to kick off BUY ONE GIVE ONE kids mental health resilience programme

New Zealand children are in the midst of a mental health crisis.


“Our kids are experiencing anxiety, anger, self-esteem issues and other big emotions they don’t know how to deal with,” says owner and designer of AwesoME Inc®, Nicky Perry. “Many parents are especially worried about the impact that modern technology is having on our kids,” she says. “As a parent of two pre-teen boys, and a family history of mental illness, I wanted to create a product to help my kids learn the essential skills to deal with life’s ups and downs.”

The result was a simple but powerful solution, a before-crisis Gratitude Journal for Kids, which is part of the Resilient ME® range, and is full of tools for improving mental fitness and wellbeing. “Our guided journals help kids to understand that the big feelings they are having are normal, and teaches them simple ways to build resilience, stay calm and maintain a positive attitude,” says Perry.

Whilst the children might not entirely comprehend the tools, all based on the latest psychological research, they work. Presented in a fun and engaging way to create essential healthy habits, the journals build meaningful connections and facilitate behaviour change to improve mental fitness.

“We can’t always stop our kids facing challenges but we can teach them the skills so these challenges don’t break them,” adds Perry.



As well as raising $1200 for Kidsline, a division of Lifeline, with their pre-order campaign on crowd funding site Kickstarter – AwesoME Inc® has launched their Buy One Give One social initiative.
Buyers have the option to purchase a second journal at 75% OFF and every month these will be donated to a decile 1 school or children’s charity in New Zealand.

The first donation was received with great excitement and enthusiasm by Portland School near Whangarei, a small school of 25 kids and only six staff, after a nomination on AwesoME Inc’s Facebook page. In the coming months Perry will also be following the effects of the donated journals on a year four class in a decile 1 school in South Auckland.

“I believe every child deserves to have the best shot at developing a strong mindset to face life’s challenges,” she says. “They really are capable of extraordinary things and childhood is the perfect time to develop resilience.”


ends

