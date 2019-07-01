The Prestigious Award Winning Photojournalism Exhibition



Rotary Club of Auckland presents

World Press Photo Exhibition

29th June – 28th July 2019, Auckland

Capturing the very best in global photojournalism is the prestigious World Press Photo Exhibition that’s now showing at Smith and Caughey’s Level 6 Gallery Space, Queen Street from Saturday 29th June – Sunday 28th July.

This year’s collection features vivid images that portrays magnificent complexities of our world today. The World Press Photo Contest nominees consists of 43 photographers coming from 25 countries. Take your time to absorb the visceral reality of our globe in this varied showcase which touches on nature, politics, sports, environment and many other contemporary issues.

Showcased as part of the Exhibition is the beautifully captured image by winner of the environment - singles category, Brent Stirton (SA) that depicts a member of an all-female anti-poaching unit called Akashinga (the brave ones), participating in stealth and concealment training in the Phundundu Wildlife Park, Zimbabwe. Akashinga is a ranger force established as an alternative conservation model. It aims to work with, rather than against local populations, for the long-term benefits of their communities and the environment. It comprises women from disadvantaged backgrounds, empowering them, offering jobs, and helping local people to benefit directly from the preservation of wildlife. Other strategies—such as using fees from trophy hunting to fund conservation—have been criticised for imposing solutions from the outside and excluding the needs of local people.







This spectacular showcase that is the WORLD PRESS PHOTO EXHIBITION is brought to Auckland thanks to the Rotary Club of Auckland and all profits from tickets will be going to support their chosen charities.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional portrayal of our diverse world. Showing in Auckland until the 28th July.

Level 6, Smith and Caughey’s, 253-261 Queen Street

Monday – Sunday, times vary

School, group bookings, and corporate hosting opportunities available

Weekdays $15 / Students $12 (weekdays) / Weekends $20

World Press Photo receives support from the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

www.worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.nz

www.aucklandrotary.org.nz

