Hari huritau ki a koe: Te Māngai Pāho celebrates 25 years

Monday, 1 July 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Te Mangai Paho

Te Māngai Pāho celebrates 25 years as the Māori broadcasting sector funder: enabling funding for iwi radio stations and Māori television.


“Me huri whakamuri, kia titiro whakamua. Look to the past, to see our future. Today is an opportunity to acknowledge the work of staff, advocates and supporters who have maintained an ongoing commitment to transmitting our language for all New Zealanders,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.


“At the same time, we acknowledge the future of Māori broadcasting is changing. As technology continues to improve and expand, so too are the ways we connect to our whānau, hapū and iwi all over the world.


“We look forward to working with our partners to harness these new technologies and encourage Māori language content for broadcast and distribution on a variety of platforms, while promoting te reo Māori as a living language,” Mr Parr says.


“We acknowledge the work done by successive governments, and the additional support in Budget 2019 to ensure basic te reo is spoken by a million people in Aotearoa by 2040.


“Today we stand alongside the efforts of all those in Māori Broadcasting, that speak, and those that encourage others to learn te Reo Māori. Tihei mauriora!”


Te Māngai Pāho’s 25 year commemoration video can be viewed here.



