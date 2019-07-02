Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mermaidens announce new album Look Me in the Eye

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Flying Nun

July 2, 2019: Fresh off the tarmac after an extensive tour of the UK and Europe, Mermaidens announce their new record, Look Me in the Eye. The trio’s third full-length album is due out September 6th on Flying Nun Records worldwide. Today the band has also revealed the first track from their upcoming release called ‘I Might Disappear’, accompanied by visuals filmed from the band’s recent UK/EU tour. The footage was filmed by Ezra Simons and edited down by Mermaidens’ own, Gussie Larkin. Watch the full video HERE.

Listen to ‘I Might Disappear’: https://ffm.to/mermaidens-imightdisappear

Watch ‘I Might Disappear’ official music video: https://youtu.be/Z8zzp5FeMP8

Today Mermaidens are proud to launch the release of a limited edition, custom Mermaidens effects pedal, aptly called ‘Moon Cycle’, built and designed by kiwi amp-maker, Emerald Rose.

Pre-order the limited edition gatefold pressing of Look Me in the Eye (with dreamy blue vinyl) through Bandcamp and go in the draw to win the custom effects pedal! Pre-order HERE.



Look Me in the Eye sees Mermaidens scale new territory, fearlessly pushing sonic boundaries and producing a body of work as severe and progressive as it is vibrant and exhilarating. At the heart of the record lies the thematic exploration of female voices, as band members Gussie Larkin (co-lead vocals/guitar), Lily West (co-lead vocals/bass) and Abe Hollingsworth (drums) expose motifs of exterior masks, human relationships and power dynamics with unflinching fervour.

The title of the new album is intentional in its double-meaning, as notions of confrontation and intimacy collide to unearth the tangled paradoxes of human connection. The voices and perspectives of both front-women shape the record with equal footing, creating a dialogue around female collaboration and friendship.

Look Me in the Eye was recorded with long time collaborator, audio engineer James Goldsmith at Blue Barn Recording Studio in the trio’s hometown of Wellington. Predominantly writing songs independently and then coming together as a trio to work through arrangements and develop ideas, Mermaidens mobilised their strengths in collaboration to produce a body of music that is every bit as experimental, as it is accessible and uniting.

This year has also seen the release of their 7” split single You Maintain The Stain / Cut It Open. The A-side, ‘You Maintain The Stain’ (featuring the now precursory hint lyric “you won’t look me in the eye”) secured the #1 spot on New Zealand’s Alternative Airplay Chart, as well as topping the nation’s Student Radio Network Chart, following their mini tour of Aotearoa.

MERMAIDENS - LOOK ME IN THE EYE

1. Crying in the Office
2. Sleeptalker
3. Millennia
4. I Might Disappear
5. The Cut
6. She’s Running
7. Bastards
8. Best to Hate the Man
9. Priorities


OUT SEPTEMBER 6TH ON FLYING NUN RECORDS WORLDWIDE

Pre-order / pre-save Look Me In The Eye
https://ffm.to/mermaidens-lookmeintheeye

Follow Mermaidens
Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - Spotify - YouTube - Website

Follow Flying Nun Records
Facebook - Instagram - Website

