Producers get the chance to win with Red Bull RE-UP

Tuesday 2 July 2019- Ahead of concert dates in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington to celebrate her brilliant self-titled EP, Bailey Wiley becomes latest local artist to be part of the Red Bull RE-UP competition, sharing the stems from 'Lady' with producers keen to put their stamp on the track.

Bailey says she's excited that one of her favourite earlier tracks will get a new life as a remix.

"I originally wrote 'Lady' as two songs, but we loved both equally and I put them together into one with the help of producers Soraya LaPread and ENO, and engineer Ben Lawson at Red Bull Music Studios."

"I can't wait to hear what producers do with my vocals, the beats and Guy Harrison's horns."

From 7pm tonight, producers can download the stems to 'Lady' from Soundcloud, and they've got two weeks to submit their remix Bailey to consider. The winning remix will receive a Rock Shop package, studio time at Red Bull Music Studios Auckland and a year's supply of Red Bull. Full details on how to enter are available here.

Bailey and her full band go on tour next week, starting with a show at Auckland's Galatos on Friday 12 July with support from Haz & Miloux and Imugi . Haz & Miloux will also join the tour in Wellington with the Christchurch support still to be announced.

Red Bull Presents

Bailey Wiley

Friday 12 July, Galatos, Auckland

Saturday 13 July, Fat Eddie’s, Christchurch

Saturday 26 July, Moon 1, Wellington

Get tickets now for an unforgettable live show from Under the Radar







© Scoop Media

