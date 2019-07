BLAM BLAM BLAM announce NZ shows in August

TUESDAY 2nd JULY 2019

BLAM BLAM BLAM . Perfectly calm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HVogejKx_c

Hot Hot Hot on the announcement of their appearance at the not-to-be-missed Others Way Festival 2019 - Blam Blam Blam will also play two South Island shows and two shows in the Wellington area in late August at the tail end of winter.

As comforting and familiar as a flowery box of Snowtex wiping away any winter woes

Blam Blam Blam are ...

Mark Bell - guitar & backing vocals

Tim Mahon - bass & backing vocals

Don McGlashan - drums , percussion & vocals

BLAM BLAM BLAM August / September 2019

August 2019

Thursday 22nd - Dunedin at The Cook https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10632/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

Friday 23rd - Lyttelton at Lyttelton Arts Factory https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10633/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

Friday 30th - Auckland at The Others Way Festival https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/10424/The-Others-Way.utr

Saturday 31st - Paekakariki at St Peters Hall https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10634/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr







September 2019

Sunday 1st - Wellington at Meow https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/10635/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

Tickets available now from www.undertheradar.co.nz https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/10635/Blam-Blam-Blam.utr

https://www.facebook.com/don.mcglashan/



